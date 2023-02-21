This is one in a series of articles written by students who received scholarships in 2022 awarded through the Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars chapter. The purpose of these articles is to thank the community for its support of students and their higher education goals.
Moving to a university whose total enrollment is more than three times the population of the town I had lived in for 18 years was quite the change, but it has been an amazing change so far. I am attending the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities majoring in Cellular and Organismal Physiology and minoring in Integrative Neuroscience. Being a STEM major always keeps me busy, but I think that staying busy is good as I have enjoyed every minute of life at college so far.
I was fortunate enough to join some great organizations and clubs when I attended Welcome Week activities. I met some great friends that made this transition from high school to college much more manageable. I joined AMSA (the American Medical Student Association) where I learned more about professions in the medical field as well as Partners in Health, an organization where we raise money and discuss how we can provide high-quality health care globally to those who need it most. And last, but certainly not least, I joined Cru, which is a campus ministry.
In addition to clubs, I also got myself into medical research. I am currently researching stem cell development and differentiation pertaining to immunology through the Department of Pediatrics at the medical school. I had to learn how to work with mice, which was not something that I originally enjoyed, but otherwise this has been a great experience that has taught me a lot about the scientific research process.
Just recently I started volunteering on campus as well. I have the pleasure of helping patients in the hospital that are recovering from surgeries with basic tasks such as getting them drinks and snacks, ice packs or heated blankets, or just having conversations with them. These conversations are what I enjoy most and find most fulfilling. Some of the people have been hospitalized for months, and they truly enjoy having conversations with people that will actively listen to what they have to say.
After writing out all of this, I can see why my friends occasionally worry about my free time. However, I assure you that I still have time to do non-college based things as well. I make sure to go to the gym every day, hang out with my new friends, and explore what the Minneapolis area has to offer.
As I continue my education, I would like to give my sincerest thanks to Dollars for Scholars, specifically the donations from the Rudolph “Duffy” Gerhardson family, Dr. Frank Veden family and Northern Lakes Dental. I would also like to thank everyone who supported me in high school; I wouldn’t be where I am today without this amazing community that invests so greatly in the futures of its youth!
Alex Lindgren is a 2022 graduate of Kennedy Secondary School and is currently attending the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities. He is the recipient of the Rudolph “Duffy” Gerhardson, the Dr. Frank Veden and the Northern Lakes Dental Scholarships.. For information on making a donation for scholarships, contact Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars, 601 W Randolph Ave, Fergus Falls, MN 56537.