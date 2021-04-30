The first full week in May denotes Teacher Appreciation Week. This year, that falls May 3-7 with around one month left in the 2020-21 school year.
Various school administrators in the area weighed in on Teacher Appreciation Week with one general message at the forefront of their glowing remarks — teachers do so much more than simply teach educational content, they deserve the deepest levels of appreciation and gratitude as they navigate the unique challenges of teaching in today’s environment and taking on additional roles to best support their students. Their comments are below:
Wade Johnson, superintendent of Rothsay School
Rothsay’s teachers are special because they go above and beyond. They went the extra mile last summer and came in for a couple of extra days that allowed us to plan for an entire year of in-person learning – they did not have to do that, yet they did it for their students. They learned new technology, became gifted at delivering their lessons in varying formats, and did this with such efficiency that sometimes we take their incredible skills for granted – we should not do that. We are honoring our staff with lunches next week provided by our PTO, booster club, and school board. In addition we have provided them with phone stands and a summer mask burning party at Lake Lida. Our motto this year is a Bruce Lee quote – see below. Our teachers have been water – all year. We thank then for all they do for our kids.
“Be water, my friend.
Empty your mind.
Be formless, shapeless, like water.
You put water into a cup, it becomes the cup.
You put water into a bottle, it becomes the bottle.
You put it into a teapot, it becomes the teapot.
Now water can flow or it can crash.
Be water, my friend.” – Bruce Lee
Jeff Drake, superintendent of Fergus Falls schools
The last 12 months have challenged students, families and educators in new ways. The pandemic has forced us to rethink education. We have needed to become more flexible, creative and resourceful. The Fergus Falls teachers have been at the forefront of these efforts. We are very proud to have an outstanding teaching staff whose commitment to the community’s children is on display every day. Our deepest appreciation goes out to our teachers for the countless ways they have gone above and beyond in delivering a high quality learning experience and for the way they have supported the needs of every student. We have planned a very nice treat for them courtesy of our fabulous food service department!
Arick Follingstad, principal of Underwood school
Our educators do much more than teach content. They play many important roles for our students, from caregiver to counselor to mentor and so on. The connections our teachers make with their students go far beyond the reach of their classrooms. We will be holding a celebration with our teachers on Wednesday to honor their work and show our gratitude. Thank you to each of our teachers for the work they put in every day to ensure a great learning experience for our students. Your contributions are greatly appreciated by our community, administration and school board.
