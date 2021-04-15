Children of St. Peter, a nonprofit organization based in Guatemala that focuses on providing funding for education, has been hit hard due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to the whole world shutting down, its students attended a regular school five days a week, year-round. Children of St. Peter covered all the education-related expenses for the children of San Pedro,
Guatemala, including registrations, monthly tuition, school supplies, uniforms, shoes, transportation and other education-related expenses. The nonprofit also rents a facility that assists children with homework via tutoring, research and printing.
In March 2020, schools in Guatemala closed and all students were moved to a distance-learning model requiring the use of technology. This is expected to continue in Guatemala through at least 2022. The children residing in San Pedro do not have the resources to attend school via distance learning, as some do not even have electricity, let alone electronic devices or internet access. Many do not even have a table and chair within their home.
Children of St. Peter began offering the children group classes in May to keep up with their education, working closely with teachers and schools to ensure educational needs are met. This necessitated the purchase of equipment, additional space, more staff, additional food and many other expenses. To make matters more challenging, the location they are renting will soon be unavailable for lease. It has become clear that in order to continue to do their work ensuring the children of San Pedro receive an education, Children of St. Peter needs to secure a permanent location.
Fundraising has been difficult during the pandemic, but Children of St. Peter has been blessed. “Despite COVID and its challenges, people have been very generous,” explained Children of St. Peter director Mayme Hofland. “We have sponsors who pay for their sponsored child’s education expenses and others who donate to the program overall.”
With the pressing need for a new, permanent facility, comes a new fundraising project.
A generous donor provided Children of St. Peter with an African hunting safari for four people, valid through 2023. The safari will be raffled off on April 18 via livestream. Only 200 tickets will be sold and are available for $100 per ticket. Tickets can be purchased by contacting childrenofstpeter@outlook.com or by visiting the Facebook page @childrenofstpeter.guatemala or their website childrenofstpeter.org.
