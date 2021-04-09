The Red River Valley Development Association (RRVDA) named Charles and Carol Piekarski of Fergus Falls Outstanding Farm Leaders for West Otter Tail County.
The Piekarskis were 1 of 16 couples from 14 counties across northwest Minnesota who earned the honor. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 the annual Red River Valley Development banquet will not be held this year, but the couple will be honored with a mantel clock.
Couples were selected based on their impact on the farming industry, their service to their communities, and how they lived and worked to enhance the quality of life in northwest Minnesota.
The Piekarskis have been working side by side on the grain farm for 48 years. At one time, they raised pigs and sold seed. The University of Minnesota Extension and NDSU Extension Service conducted a four-year tillage research project on their farm; since then, they have adopted new tillage and conservation practices.
The Piekarskis’ four daughters grew up sharing work on the farm, in the garden, and being part of the 4-H program. The family has grown to include four sons-in-law and 10 grandchildren. They are in the process of retiring from farming and are renting out their land to a daughter and son-in-law.
Charles and Carol have been active members of their community. Charles is a longtime member of the Carlisle Township board and currently serves as a supervisor. He is also an adviser on the Buffalo-Red River Watershed District. He served as a board member of the Farmers Elevator, as well as on the Soil and Water Conservation District. Carol has served as a 4-H leader and has been a member of the band boosters. Both are longtime members of Our Lady of Victory Church and have served in various capacities.
The RRVDA is funded through annual allocations from the county boards of commissioners in northwest Minnesota. Don Bradow represents West Ottertail County on the RRVDA Board of Directors.
