Last week Gov. Tim Walz signed into law the agriculture omnibus bill, allocating more than $18 million in drought relief to Minnesota’s farmers.
Included in the bill are also investments in broadband, the Agricultural Emergency Account, the Bioincentive Program and the Emerging Farmers Working Group.
“As farmers grapple with extreme weather, costs of modernization, and unforeseen events like avian influenza, this bipartisan bill helps to address some of the most urgent issues facing our agricultural producers,” said Governor Walz. “I am proud that we can come together and make investments in supporting farmers through the issues of today while also investing in the future of agriculture.”
The Agricultural Emergency Account will assist producers in allocating $1.5 million to animal disease preparedness and response and more than $1 million to create a down payment assistance program targeted toward beginning farmers. The account was established by the Minnesota Legislature to encourage preparedness and response activities for all agricultural hazards. A one-time transfer of $1 million was appropriated to the account in 2016. One of the priorities was the establishment of the Office of Emergency Preparedness and Response (OEPR) at the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) in 2017. In 2020, statutory language was altered to exclude preparedness activities from fund expenditures.
As for the broadband investment, it was massive with more than $200 million allocated. The goal is to provide better broadband connectivity around the state.
Drought relief including direct grants to farmers totalled $18.4 million with relief through the Rural Finance Authority and $5 million to the Department of Natural Resources to replace drought-killed seedlings and support reforestation efforts.
$1.25 million was allocated for the Bioincentive Program to encourage commercial-scale production of advanced biofuels, renewable chemicals, and biomass thermal energy;
$1.25 million was allocated for the creation of a new, innovative down payment assistance program targeted toward beginning farmers, $827,000 for emerging farmers, to support beginning farmers from underrepresented communities enter the field of agriculture and
over $200 million to support broadband development and the establishment of a lower population density pilot program.