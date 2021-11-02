The American Heart Association (AHA) is committed to supporting aspiring scientists and innovators. An organization passionate about heart and brain health, AHA is celebrating World STEM Day in a whole new way.
Sponsored by Medtronic, Ametek, Boston Scientific and M Health Fairview, AHA is hosting its annual Advancing Sciences event on Monday in honor of World STEM Day.
The event is a digital experience open to all Minnesota students who are interested in learning more about science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
During the event, students will get to hear from a panel of industry professionals, participate in hands-on activities, interactive videos and speed mentoring.
Interested students are encouraged to fill out an application and complete an essay to be considered for a $1,000 scholarship from the AHA.
“A troubling equity gap exists in STEM,” said Sarah Sanchez, community impact director at AHA, in a press release about the event. “From the lack of women pursuing STEM-related degrees, to the number of people of color in STEM careers, opportunities are lacking for too many bright young minds of diverse backgrounds. The American Heart Association is working to close these opportunity gaps through Advancing Sciences.”
One woman who knows the power of the support through AHA’s Advancing Sciences is Katelyn France, a pharmacy graduate from the University of Minnesota Duluth, who will be one of the keynote speakers during the event.
“My first mentor was the first person to show me what a woman in science could look like and taught me how to believe in myself and my abilities, even when things weren’t working out,” she shared in a press release. “She taught me that in science, we’re never right or wrong, we just get better questions. I now get to serve as a mentor and my favorite achievements are not my own, but what my students are able to accomplish.”
