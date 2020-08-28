A federal grand jury indicted Abbot William Aho of Fergus Falls on seven charges Thursday in U.S. Federal Court in Fargo.
The 26-year-old is charged with Conspiracy to commit Robbery; Robbery; Use of a Firearm in Relation to a Crime of Violence; Conspiracy to Possess a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Distribution of Controlled Substances; Continuing Criminal Enterprise and Aiding and Abetting.
The indictment alleged that between January and May of 2019 Aho was the leader of a group known as the “Slither Gang.” The gang targeted and robbed victims who were alleged drug traffickers in North Dakota, Minnesota and elsewhere.
The indictment alleges that Aho and the co-conspirator gang members carried out a string of robberies by threats of violence, the infliction of violence, and the brandishing of firearms and other dangerous weapons.
Aho and the co-conspirators often resorted to home invasions or they would arrange to meet victims at a public place and then rob them of drugs, money, firearms and personal property, later selling the drugs they stole.
"While the victims in this string of violent attacks and robberies were often criminals themselves, this law enforcement initiative is a critically important component of our push to identify, prosecute and incarcerate the most violent criminals operating in North Dakota and the region," said United States Attorney Drew Wrigley. "We are dramatically increasing federal robbery prosecutions as a result of these focused efforts."
Grand jury indictments are allegations and are not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until he is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.
The case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF); the Fergus Falls Police Department and the Otter Tail County Attorney’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s office.
Three of Aho’s co-conspirators who have been indicted in federal court and are presented awaiting trial are:
• Josiah Thomas Aguilar, 21, Dilworth: Indicted on charges of Conspiracy to Interfere with Commerce by Threats and Violence – Hobbs Act Robbery; Interference with Commerce by Threats and Violence – Hobbs Act Robbery; Use of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence; Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and Distribute Controlled Substances; and Aiding and Abetting.
• Sarah Ann Carlson, 21, Minneapolis: Indicted on charges of Conspiracy to Interfere with Commerce by Threats and Violence – Hobbs Act Robbery; Interference with Commerce by Threats and Violence – Hobbs Act Robbery; Use of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence; and Aiding and Abetting.
• Jared Christopher Kaul, 21, Fridley: Indicted on charges of Conspiracy to Interfere with Commerce by Threats and Violence – Hobbs Act Robbery; Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute; and Distribute Controlled Substances.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.