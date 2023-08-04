Fergus Falls based CA Foundation (CAF) is helping wipe out medical debt for 3,700 Minnesotans beginning this month. Partnered with RIP Medical Debt, a foundation started in 2014, $7 million in debt has been cleared to date, helping 6,000 people.
About 2% of Minnesota residents have medical debt already in collections. By buying past due accounts and paying them off through large and small donations received from individuals, companies, philanthropists, governments and other organizations, these accounts are able to be erased and give people relief. The CA foundation is part of Communicating for America (CA) and has had its headquarters in Fergus Falls for 50 years.
For Jeff Smedsrud, managing director of CAF and board member and head of development for RIP Medical Debt, the problem of medical bills is a personal one: “I grew up near Ashby. Fifty plus years ago debt caused by healthcare bills nearly caused my grandfather to lose the farm that has been owned by the Smedsruds since 1881,” he said. “Like many, I have attended lots of church and social fundraisers for families to pay off medical bills. Over the years, it has been a passion of mine to help fix the unjust problems caused by a healthcare system that is dysfunctional. Medical debt is the largest reason for bankruptcies and poor credit scores. That fact shouldn’t be true.”
Smedsrud’s father, who is soon turning 92, founded CA in 1972. Currently, CA has about 75,000 members throughout the United States, mostly in rural communities. CA helps them get affordable health insurance and many other services. Over the years, Smedsrud has held various positions and served in a number of capacities in CA.
In 2019, he joined the Board of RIP Medical Debt as an unpaid volunteer. RIP was started by two former debt collectors and has erased $9.7 billion of medical debt helping 6.1 million families since it was founded. With these two powerhouse teams working together, many families and individuals will have a fresh place to start rebuilding after medical issues have affected their lives.
When medical situations and emergencies come up, people tend to take action by getting the best and quickest help they can. Smedsrud explained, “When your life, or that of the ones you care about, is in danger you don’t dust off your calculus textbook to find the least expensive option or ways to finance it over time. Instead, you act.” He knows this first hand after he had cancer 20 years ago.
“Sometimes the very process of saving your life actually ruins it with a burden of medical bills that are not fully covered by insurance.” Credit is ruined, people feel shame, they get caught in a cycle of despair due to an expense they had no control over. This statewide relief will have a positive effect on many Minnesotans who feel stuck due to their healthcare needs.
To be eligible for this elimination of unpaid medical bills, the income must be below four times the federal poverty level, about $50,000 for an individual and $120,000 for a family, Smedsrud mentioned. There is no application or process to get covered. The foundations buys delinquent accounts in large batches from hospitals, providers and debt collectors, and pay them off as a third party. They also contact credit bureaus and work to get the negative accounts off credit reports. The rise in credit score allows for improvement in the lives of the people helped.
“Most people see a large improvement in their credit scores which helps them borrow money at lower rates, or start new businesses. And it usually results in people re-engaging in the healthcare system at an earlier stage of an illness, improving outcomes and lowering the cost of healthcare from a macroeconomic perspective, “ he explained.
No action needs to be taken by people. If eligible and one of the accounts attained by the CA Foundation, an envelope will come in the mail beginning the week of Aug. 7, stating that the debt has been taken care of.
“I have been blessed to be in a position to help eliminate medical debt for individuals from all walks of life. But people don’t choose to have cancer or have premature babies,” Smedsrud stated. “Life happens. Medical debt is not the fault of hospitals or doctors or nurses.”
Smedsrud has big goals beyond this debt relief and he will keep working to achieve them “I am determined to make Minnesota the first medical debt free state. Possible? Maybe. Easy? No. But worth the effort — one person, one penny at a time.”
To donate and help visit CAFoundation.com or call at 218-739-3241.