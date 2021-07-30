The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air-quality alert for nearly all of Minnesota, except the North Shore. The alert took effect Wednesday, beginning at 10 p.m. and running until Thursday, Aug. 3. The affected area included Detroit Lakes, International Falls, Duluth, St. Cloud, the Twin Cities, Marshall, Rochester, and the tribal nations of Fond du Lac, Upper Sioux, Leech Lake, Red Lake, Mille Lacs, and Prairie Island.
Northerly winds behind a cold front brought smoke from wildfires located north of the Canadian border in Ontario and Manitoba into Minnesota. Heavy smoke arrived around 10 p.m. Wednesday near the Canadian border and midmorning on Thursday in central and southern Minnesota. Smoke remained over the area into Friday. During this time, fine particle levels were expected to be in the Orange AQI category, a level that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. Fine particle levels began to improve Friday morning as southerly winds moved the smoke out of the state. By Friday afternoon, air quality had begun to improve below alert levels statewide.
The MPCA warned people whose health is affected by unhealthy air quality like people with asthma or other breathing conditions, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart disease or high blood pressure, and people of all ages who were doing extended or heavy physical activity like playing sports or working outdoors. Also people who don’t have air conditioning to reduce indoor air pollution.
When the air quality is unhealthy, people with certain conditions may experience symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing, or fatigue.
Take precautions: Limit, change, or postpone your physical activity level.
If possible, stay away from local sources of air pollution like busy roads and wood fires.
Keep indoor air as clean as possible. Use indoor air filtration or air conditioning with the fresh-air intake closed/set on recirculate to reduce indoor air pollution.
For people with asthma or other breathing conditions like COPD make sure they have a relief/rescue inhaler with them.
People with asthma should review and follow guidance in their written asthma action plan. Make an appointment to see a health provider if no asthma action plan exists.
