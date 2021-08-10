Following the July 28 Fergus Falls City Council Committee of the Whole meeting, council members and Sky Crew Services agreed to a contract for the fixed-base operator (FBO) airport manager position at the Fergus Falls Municipal Airport.
The contract was adopted at the Aug. 2 regular council session with no further revisions. Council member Anthony Hicks offered Resolution No. 166-202, approving an airport management/FBO contract with Sky Crew Services, which was seconded by council member Tom Rufer with council member Brent Thompson voting in opposition.
Council member Justin Arneson commented after the vote that, “I’d like to thank all the folks who participated, it took a while to get through this process, working with city staff, the working group, the council and the candidates, so I’m just excited to see what we have going forward at the airport, thanks to everybody who was involved.”
Previously, an eleventh-hour attempt was made by Sky Crew Services prior to the July 28 Committee of the Whole meeting to rework the contract. The three previous sticking points included material costs to the city. The original proposal entailed the group doing snow removal and mowing, fuel transportation, and the group also wants a reduced flowage fee for each calendar day the fuel system has malfunctioned by $200. There were also concerns about insurance coverage.
The city had already decided earlier this year that Sky Crew Services, with Stacy Stock and Alexander Habraken would fill the airport manager position. With the adoption of this contract, that has now become a reality.
The adopted contract with Sky Crew Services would expire on June 30, 2024. City Administrator Andrew Bremseth said there is a three-year option written in the terms, that if both Sky Crew Services and the city want to exercise that option, it could be extended if both parties agree. If so, Bremseth said it would expire June 30, 2027.
