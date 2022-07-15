It’s a problem that isn’t going to go away any time soon, but Otter Tail County Aquatic Invasive Species specialists say right now management is the key and that costs big bucks.
The Otter Tail County Aquatic Invasive Species Task Force and the Otter Tail County Coalition of Lake Associations recently sponsored a bus tour to Lake Koronis in Stearns County to view the starry stonewort infestation.
Otter Tail County watercraft inspectors, county commissioners and AIS specialists accompanied a local guide to tour the lake to discuss and observe firsthand the ecological and economic impacts of starry stonewort on the area. Plant racks were thrown to collect samples where those who attended the tour could examine the algae up close.
For the AIS uninitiated, starry stonewort is an invasive alga that forms dense mats on lake beds within a lake ecosystem and can reach the surface, choking out native plants, disrupting fish habitat and interfering with navigation and recreation. Otter Tail County AIS Specialist Spencer McGrew said they want to demonstrate what they are doing.
“We’re looking to show the dollar and cent cost that these invasive have, especially starry stonewort. To really raise awareness about it and have people think about how they use our resources. It’s much more cost effective to prevent than manage. We want to keep it that way,” said McGrew.
AIS detectors James Wooton and Kevin Farnum shared the impacts of starry stonewort in economic terms. “We don’t want you dealing with what we are dealing with here,” Farnum said. “Management is costly and it’s constant.”
McGrew estimated that ongoing management and treatment would cost upward of $100,000 per year for managing the algae on just one lake.
OTC County Commissioner Lee Rogness attended the tour and shared his takeaways at a recent board meeting, “I came away from the tour with an appreciation for our AIS crew. I think we have a good handle on this and good leadership in the field. This is a reminder for us to be vigilant on AIS in our county.”
The overall impact of the tour was voiced by Bill Rollie, Otter Tail County Watercraft Inspector, when he said, “We don’t need this stuff in our (Otter Tail County) lakes.”
The tour concluded with McGrew providing updated information from the latest AIS research at the University of Minnesota’s Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center. “Great work is happening at the U of M and that is where the long-term management solutions will come from for this and other AIS. We’ve seen success with algicide treatments of starry stonewort and with copper-based treatments of zebra mussel larvae. Our knowledge about their biology improves every day. I wouldn’t be doing this work if I didn’t think there was light at the end of the tunnel.”