It’s another sad example of what many around the country are calling the "Great Resignation." Alcott Manor, part of the LB Homes nursing care home system in Fergus Falls, is closing their doors on Feb. 3, 2023.
LB Homes Chief Executive Officer John Zwiers explained: “The reason we’re doing that is with the staffing (levels) and the way it is right now, all of our assisted living people could fit into one building and we are kind of combining our assisted living services into one building. which is the Woodland Lodge,” said Zwiers.
Zwiers said if current residents at Alcott Manor want to move into Woodland Lodge they are able to do so, but it is ultimately up to them.
It’s a problem that has snowballed in recent years in the care industry, as the state requires a strict staff-to-resident ratio.
“The reason for the closure is definitely staffing issues and we need to 'right size' our facilities," Zwier continued. "We still have Woodland Lodge and Sheridan House available. Lack of employees is what is causing us to limit those that we can take in. So we’re moving our assisted living services to one building so we can fill an entire building with the current staff that we have."
Currently, there are only 14 residents residing in Alcott Manor, with a total capacity of 26.
Alcott Manor began as independent housing in 1995, and became an assisted living facility in 2006. Prior to that Zwiers said it was part of Broen Home, a board and care facility, which was founded in around 1957.
