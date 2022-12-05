CHARGED

Derek Edward Fischer, 33, of Alexandria will next appear in court on Dec. 14 for swindle and theft charges.

 Submitted

A Douglas county building contractor, with connections through a business partner in Otter Tail County, was charged Dec. 2, with theft by swindle for taking money for construction jobs and not doing any of the work or even obtaining the proper building permits.



