A Douglas county building contractor, with connections through a business partner in Otter Tail County, was charged Dec. 2, with theft by swindle for taking money for construction jobs and not doing any of the work or even obtaining the proper building permits.
Derek Edward Fischer, 33, of Alexandria, was charged with felony theft by swindle and felony theft by false representation. Fischer and his business partner are partners and owners of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal LLC, located in Douglas County and Otter Tail County.
Fischer was charged for an incident near Alexandria where he entered into a contract to build a house/shed and Fischer accepted $113,700 from the victim. Fischer never started the building project and blocked contact with the victim.
Investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have located another victim in Crow Wing County and believe there may be more victims in the state. They ask anyone with any information to contact their local law enforcement agency to work with Douglas County. Fischer actively uses Facebook Marketplace-type sites to solicit business.
According to court records filed in Douglas County District Court, on Sep. 26, a deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff’s spoke with a victim in Douglas County regarding a construction job that was never completed. The victim reported to the deputy that he had hired Fischer and his company, Rock Solid Construction and Snow Removal LLC, to build a 40-by-80-foot shed.
The victim stated that they had put $113,700 down and the building had not been built or even started. Construction was supposed to start sometime in June. The victim said Fischer initially claimed the building would be completed by September. However, Fischer and his company did not start right away and claimed to have issues with getting permits. Later, Fischer stated to the victim that he had received the permits in the beginning of August and promised to start the project before September. The victim stated that Fischer did not start the project in September, as promised, claiming he was waiting for his concrete guy.
Despite multiple attempts to contact Fischer in September, the victim reported that Fischer had blocked his number and was no longer returning phone calls or texts.
The contract entered into by Fischer and the victim stated the victim had to pay Fischer a deposit prior to the start of construction. Fischer received a cashier’s check from the victim for $113,700 and upon completion, he was supposed to pay another $80,100. The victim learned that Fischer had cashed the check for $113,700, but ultimately never did any work.
On Sept. 26, a detective spoke with Fischer and he stated that Rock Solid Construction was bankrupt and he would not be completing the victim’s project. He said there were unexpected bills that came up and he used the victim’s money to pay those bills.
Fischer further stated that he had entered into the business with another individual who has not been charged. Fischer blamed his partner for the poor management of the business.
The detective spoke with Fischer's partner, who stated that Rock Solid Construction was bankrupt. He said he was currently running a crew in Otter Tail County and Fischer was still running a crew in Douglas County. The individual stated that he knew Fischer had taken money from the victim in Douglas County and he had told Fischer not to take it. He also disclosed to the detective that he believed Fischer purchased two trucks, had one wrapped and purchased some tools with the money.
On Nov. 29, authorities learned that the Fischer had taken $15,000 from another victim in Crow Wing County, for a construction job that was also never started.
The detective confirmed through the Secretary of State's website that the company Rock Solid Construction and Snow Removal, LLC was registered and still active. In addition, the business had not filed for bankruptcy. It was also confirmed through investigation that Fischer had not obtained any building permits for the Douglas County victim’s property, nor had Fischer even contacted Alexandria Township to inquire about building permits.
Bail for Fischer was set at $3,000 bond or $300 cash. As of Dec. 5, Fischer does not appear listed on the Douglas County Jail's inmate roster. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 14.
Otter Tail County residents with information regarding Fischer's business practices can contact the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office at 218-998-8555.