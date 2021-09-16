Local pastor, Rev. Harold E. Petersen recently published his first devotional book titled “Alive In Me.”
Petersen grew up on a dairy farm in Wisconsin. He attended Waldorf Junior College and Concordia College and went on to graduate from Luther Seminary in St. Paul. After graduation, he spent six years as a missionary pastor and teacher in Ethiopia. His ministry has taken him everywhere from Montana, North Dakota, Madagascar to Minnesota.
Petersen retired in 2005 and now lives in Fergus Falls with his wife, Susan.
Through his many years of preaching and teaching, Petersen had the opportunity to deeply study the Bible. Starting in high school, he would read three chapters of the Bible every day, completing the entire Bible in one year. As he continued to do this yearly, he began to mark passages in each chapter of the Bible that struck him as especially meaningful.
Petersen’s years of selecting thoughtful and important passages are the inspiration for his devotional book.
“Alive In Me” covers the New Testament. A quick daily read, each devotional is about one page long and focuses on a verse from a chapter in the New Testament. The titleAlive In Merepresents Petersen’s desire to have the Word of God live inside of our hearts. His goal is for readers to enjoy reading the word of God.
Petersen has five additional devotional books prepared, covering the remaining sections of the Bible. He plans to release a devotional covering the biblical books of the prophets in June of 2022 and a devotional covering the biblical books of wisdom in September of 2022. Devotionals based on the remaining sections of the Bible will follow soon after.
The devotional book is available on Amazon, online at Barnes and Noble and will soon be available for purchase at Victor Lundeen Company.
