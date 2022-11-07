It’s a watershed moment in terms of patients being able to access their records. Lake Region Healthcare is transitioning all their records to a new system called Epic.
Through an app, patients will be able to check lab results, check appointment times, see current medications, complete pre-visit tasks from home, connect with a doctor or care team anytime and from anywhere by sending a message, as well as getting care through video visits.
The upgrades started taking place Nov. 1.
According to LRH CEO Kent Mattson, “The transition will involve moving from three separate medical records systems to one, an undertaking that has involved more than two years’ worth of planning, preparation, installation, and training. What it will mean to patients is that providers, nurses and other medical professionals at all LRH affiliated hospital and clinic settings will have one central, seamless means of accessing and securing a patient’s medical information in an electronic format."
Mattson says the investment involves a partnership with Sanford Health as the Epic Community Connect host. The Community Connect arrangement is Epic’s solution for smaller organizations to cost-effectively access Epic’s software. By connecting to a larger regional organization’s Epic network this model facilitates a more efficient care continuum among organizations who often share patients in common. Accessing Epic through Sanford promotes independence and care close to home by being interoperability among care sites and providing for a lower cost EHR implementation and maintenance.
In terms of security, Wade Jyrkas, chief information officer stated that it is very robust.
"More than 300 million patients have a current electronic record in Epic. One of the reasons so many healthcare systems choose Epic is because of their advanced security controls and features designed to keep patient data secure. We are entrusted with privacy of people’s most sensitive information, and we take our duty to protect and honor this responsibility very seriously. The technical controls and safeguards in place at Epic, Sanford Health, and Lake Region Healthcare to protect your personal information are very robust," said Jyrkas.
Some patients have also asked why they see the Sanford logo when they log on to the app. Mattson assured the community that Sanford and LRH are not considering a merger.
“We are still an independent organization. We purchased Epic through Sanford because we are not a large enough organization to buy Epic directly. As part of our long-term planning, we knew an enhanced Electronic Medical Record (EMR) was mission-critical in our effort to be a growing and thriving community based, locally governed healthcare enterprise. We also know Epic was our software of choice. We have always, and will continue, to partner with Sanford for patient care and accessing Epic with an organization that has a shared vision to provide care closest to the patient’s home is a central theme of our partnership," stated Mattson.
Mattson also emphasized that because of its size and regional footprint, LRH is considered a “large” Community Connect site, which includes regional support from Sanford’s program along with a direct relationship with Epic.
“All in all, the rollout is going well and we are already seeing a return on our substantial investment in these early days after go-live. This “go-live” transition will be ongoing over the next few months, with two weeks of intensive start-up activity. We have over 130 additional staff members from Sanford Health and Epic who have been deployed to all of our care sites for these first two weeks to provide at-the-elbow support for our staff and promote rapid adoption of Epic’s powerful features,” emphasized Mattson.
The implementation of Epic at LRH is the 38th in Sanford’s history, including locations across the Midwest in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Iowa.
LRH also says that at the same time as the transition to Epic, Prairie Ridge Healthcare sites across the region have already rolled out the same EMR solution and have also unified with the name Lake Region Healthcare.
“Creating a shared record of care and disease management is a significant benefit to our patients,” said Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Naomi Schmid.
“MyChart is a user-friendly and powerful tool to help you manage and make your appointments, request medication refills, communicate with your care team, and even conduct video visits,” Schmid added.
Mattson said they have invested heavily in Epic's success as an organization.
“It’s no small undertaking and a $25 million dollar investment over a five-year period,” said Mattson. “The replacement of our EMR solution is mission critical to sustaining care close to home in a community-based setting, as we work toward the person-centered target of an excellent healthcare experience for the people we serve and providing efficient, cost-effective solutions to advance our effort to be the area’s most desirable place to work and to receive and deliver the highest quality of medical care.”
Because of the new changes, patients are advised to plan to arrive 15 minutes early and have their insurance card and a photo ID. LRH says because of the upgrades, slightly longer wait times may also occur. For more info, or to sign up for MyChart go to lrhc.org/news/releases/epic-upgrade-coming-november-1-what-patients-need-to-know.