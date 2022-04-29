Rohde Insurance Agency now has three generations of the family working in their office — Myren (Mickey) Rohde Jr., Dianne Rohde-Szarke and Ethan Rohde.
“I am beyond proud,” Mickey beamed. “Not only did I get to work with my late dad (Mike), I also get to work with my mother (Dianne) and now my oldest son, Ethan. It is a rare occurrence in any line of business to have three generations working together and it feels like we have come full circle.”
Originally opened as Lindstrom Rohde Agency, the business was founded in 1978 by Myren (Mike) Rohde and Charlie Lindstrom. When Lindstrom retired in 1991, Mike and his wife, Dianne, changed the named to Rohde Insraunce Services (RIS).
The solid foundation of RIS was developed by Mike with help from his partners, children and employees. Following his death in 2000, the dream of operating a business with integrity, commitment to service and respect for clients continued on with Dianne operating the business.
In 2013, the business was sold to Mike and Dianne’s son, Mickey — the second generation to work with RIS. Dianne continues to work with the business.
Mickey has followed in his father’s footsteps and grown the business, which currently represents over 30 companies, through his professionalism and commitment to service.
“My parents taught me to always treat our customers the way that I would want to be treated,” explained Mickey. “I have used this principal through the years and it is the backbone of Rohde Insurance Services today.”
A licensed agent in Minnesota and North Dakota, Mickey holds several insurance designations and stays current with laws and trends in the insurance industry.
Commitment to community is very important to Mickey and he has served on many boards and participated in service groups within the area.
In August 2021, RIS welcomed the third Rohde generation to the business. Ethan Rohde, licensed agent, joined the team, eager to learn all aspects of the industry. His professionalism and knowledge are great assets to RIS, something he has in common with both his father and grandfather.
“Being able to work alongside my dad Mickey, who has been serving clients for over 26 years, is an excellent experience,” shared Ethan. “He is very knowledgeable and is helping me learn the family trade. It is a privilege to be able to work with my grandma Dianne, who ran the business with my late grandpa Mike for many years. Working together in this family business means I going above and beyond and always taking pride in my work.”
Certainly, the legacy Mike left behind shows clearly through the status of RIS today.
“I am so proud to be working with my son and my grandson,” expressed Dianne. “The three of us (are) able to keep Mike’s dream and legacy alive.”
A legacy well-established, RIS will continue to operate within the high standards set by Mike many years ago.