Getting a group of people to work toward a common goal usually leads to success. With that in mind, Jen Thielke and the Darby Project Minnesota are asking the community to run, walk, row or bike on Feb. 1 for the first “All The Way” Run Ranger Run Community Kick-Off.
Run Ranger Run is a nationwide veteran awareness and fundraising event by GallantFew Inc. Teams or individuals pledge to walk, run, row, skate or ride bicycles for a combined total of 565 miles in the month of February. The 565 mimics the first trek of Ranger Cory Smith, who found it very difficult to transition back to civilian life. After many hardships battling PTSD, he journeyed from Florida back to his home in Tennessee to hold his daughter again. Run Ranger Run raise money to support families like his.
“My brother is retired Ranger Maj. Anthony Mayne,” Thielke said about why she was doing the event. “I am a proud Ranger sister who is happy to support the work he’ll be continuing with the Darby Project after his upcoming Army retirement. I fully believe in helping to support meaningful connections for transitioning military personnel and their families. They fight to preserve our freedoms and the least I can do is work to support them when they return home.”
Partnering with New Beginnings and Union Pizza & Brewing Co., the event provides four options for community members to get involved. New Beginnings will allow a free workout to log miles from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., while the Fergus Falls Arena Community Ice Arena will be open all day to log miles on posters at the rink. Another way is to log miles from home and send them and photos to Jen at jennifer.thielke@yahoo.com. Lastly, you can register at runrangerrun.com to join the Darby Project Minnesota and log miles that day and throughout February. Union Pizza & Brewing Co. will also be giving a half-off pizza coupon to those that log their name and miles on one of the posters.
“Those who register officially pay an event fee of $35 which pays for a t-shirt, wristband and decal. $20 of that fee is like a donation that goes directly toward the cause of creating family events for transitioning Rangers,” Thielke said.
Thielke stated that the event raises crucial dollars to create the support for veterans and all Minnesota fundraising dollars will go toward hockey/ice time family events this year for Ranger families at Ft. Benning and in the Columbus, Georgia area.
“It isn’t the type of workout that matters as much as the support, spreading the word to the public of the need transitioning soldiers have for positive community connections, and then raising those funds to make it happen,” Thielke added.
