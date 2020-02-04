The Gallant Few, The Darby Project and team Darby Project Minnesota would like to thank the Fergus Falls community for logging their miles for Saturday's Run Ranger Run 2020 "All the Way" Kickoff. We were one of the two biggest kickoffs in the nation, and the ONLY one with the goal of logging what the team will have to duplicate in February, which is 565 miles. Fergus Falls did not just reach that goal, but they surpassed it by logging at least 670 miles in one day thanks to the support of: New Beginnings Family Fitness, Union Pizza & Brewing Co., Fergus Falls Hockey Association, Fergus Brewing Co., and many community members.
Participants did the following to log miles: walking, running, biking, snowshoeing, skiing, lifting, circuit training, playing basketball, playing hockey/skating! This was a tremendous show of support for our Darby Project Minnesota team of 30 (and growing) community members who will work to reach our own 565 miles as a team. The miles replicate the journey of Cory Smith who made his way 565 miles to hold his daughter after struggling through a military-to-civilian transition. The event’s goal is to let military families in any stage of service know that people are appreciative of their sacrifice, and that they want to support them in return.
This summer, the organization hopes to plan a proper community "thank you" for those who logged miles, and for so many who have donated to support military family activities through Run Ranger Run. Funds for these important activities will be raised throughout February "run" and new team members (runrangerrun.com to register). If interested in donating, please use this Darby Project MN link: bit.ly/30TtX8k.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.