In an interesting twist, Fergus Falls School District 544 may be interested in occupying part of the Kirkbride, part of the former Regional Treatment Center (RTC), but only if it is financially feasible.
At a recent city council session, City Administrator Andrew Bremseth said the city was planning to ask the Fergus Falls City Council to consider the work scope for the upcoming RTC Phase III project.
Fergus Falls Superintendent Jeff Drake told the council that the district had been working on a strategic planning process and looking at options for a new K-3 elementary school.
“As we look at the development of the Lincoln School and the needs of our district, we’re overcrowded at (Kennedy Secondary School), the plan will be to expand the finished product at Lincoln, and move the kindergarten out there, at least temporarily. That will allow us to move 5th grade into Cleveland with 4th grade, and then we’ll have 1st, 2nd, and 3rd for the time being in Adams and McKinley Schools. Looking long-tem we would like to examine options to consolidate more grade levels,” said Drake.
Drake added that the former RTC may possibly be a viable space.
“As we look at potential sites for that facility, the RTC site really jumps out. I think that it’s worth some further dialog and exploration if that couldn’t be a part of eventually a K-3 elementary complex. My thought would be pending an analysis from a construction management and also an architect that that could serve as the main entrance with new classrooms, gymnasium, cafeteria built on the back side of that possibly even in a horseshoe shape to continue some of the historic homage to the facility that has stood as a testament to this community for a long, long time,” emphasized Drake.
Drake did caution though, that they are still in exploratory stages, “We are simply looking at the possibility of this. Right now it is in the very beginning stages, and at the moment we are waiting for a cost analysis and what the district would have to do to make it even feasible for any type of situation where students would be.”
Bremseth said if the district decided to proceed with this type of project, that a major component would be identifying and securing funds to preserve the tower, but also would include removing the remaining structures. He stated there would be room on a school campus to grow the tax base with housing and amenities that would complement the school.
Bremseth recommended to council that they adopt a motion directing staff to revise the work scope from Stantec to focus the remaining $1.7 million in state funds for projects to preserve the tower.
While the majority of the council felt it would be a positive development, one member was not so sure. Scott Kwamme expressed his hesitation that the information was just too new.
“I think it would be a mistake to stop the path that we are on and just jump because, 'oh look at that shiny object,' this is years away and we need to act to preserve what’s up there. As Mr. Drake said, it’s an asset of the city and it needs to be treated as such. So I wouldn't support the motion to dump what we’ve done and change course.”
Kvamme also stated that he would like to see funding allocated for the air quality issues, security and window projects in the east and west attached structures.
The motion directing staff to revise the work scope for Phase III to only include tower restoration was called to a vote and was adopted with Kvamme voting in opposition.
Bremseth said they plan to present their findings at the regular council meeting on Mar. 21. He says it will give the council the ability to decide if they want to stick with the current scope or change to the new proposal of focusing the funds on just the tower.