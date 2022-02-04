The Brainerd-based Minnesota National Guard Task Force 1-194 has begun returning home.
Of more than 1,000 soldiers in the division, 14 are from the Fergus Falls area.
While deployed, the task force was responsible for the Operation Spartan Shield Response force mission throughout the middle east including responding to any emergencies as well as providing support to units while conducting training exercises with U.S. allies in the Middle East.
The unit deployed in March 2021, and during their deployment, supported Operations Freedom’s Sentinel and Spartan Shield.
Army Lt. Col. Jake Helgestad, Task Force 1-194 Commander stated, “Our soldiers had a successful and historic deployment executing missions at 12 locations in nine different countries. The soldiers participated in the largest U.S. ground exercise with the Egyptian military, the first-ever trilateral exercise between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Land Forces, and U.S. forces, conducted operations in Syria, guarded key regional U.S. infrastructure, and participated in the withdrawal of Afghanistan.”
Helgestad said the division assisted at the Kabul airport.
“We had soldiers on the ground in Kabul securing the airport while we simultaneously provided medical screening, and camp support, to over 5,000 Afghan civilians in Kuwait,” said Helgestad. “The success of the Task Force is a direct reflection of the professionalism of all its Soldiers. It only adds to the history of the 1-194 regiment and 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team,” said Helgestad.
Recently, 400 members of the Minnesota National Guard were activated to serve as skilled-nursing “rapid response teams” to support health care facilities experiencing staffing shortages in Fergus Falls..
Established in 1856 and headquartered in St. Paul, the Minnesota National Guard has more than 13,000 soldiers and airmen who serve in 58 communities across the state. The citizen-soldiers and airmen of the Minnesota National Guard are “always ready” to fight the nation’s wars, protect the country, respond to state emergencies and contribute to local communities.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone