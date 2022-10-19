AMAZON

The location of the Amazon last-mile delivery center will be in the redeveloped former Sunmart location on West Lincoln Avenue in Fergus Falls. 

In partnership with Greater Fergus Falls (GFF), a nonprofit economic development organization, Wayne Enterprises, LL. and Amazon, the entities are privileged to announce plans to open a 17,000 square foot Amazon delivery center as part of the redevelopment of the former Sunmart property on West Lincoln Avenue. This location will serve as a last-mile facility that will provide service to countless communities in the area. The facility is slated to open in 2023. 



