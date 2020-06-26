You might find yourself convinced that “American Runestone” is full of fantasy. You might also believe it is full of truth.
Whatever point of view you take you are invited to the ABC Brewery in Battle Lake July 10-11 to see four one-hour episodes of a series produced by Peter Stormare and Elroy Balgaard. Balgaard will be joined by his brother Charlie in performing live music at the ABC Brewery from 6-9 p.m. and the movie will begin shortly thereafter.
Stormare is the Swedish half of the team that explores the authenticity of the famous Kensington Runestone, which is believed by some to date back to the 14th century – before the arrival of Christopher Columbus in the New World. Others dismiss it as a 19th century joke, perpetrated by Olof Ohman, a Swedish immigrant farmer who discovered it in Solem Township of Douglas County while clearing some land for farming in 1898. Ohman decided to call it the Kensington Runestone because of its proximity to the rural community.
Stormare is a Swedish actor who has appeared in some huge motion pictures. He is remembered most famously for his role as a villain, Gaear Grimsrud, in 1996’s blockbuster “Fargo.”
Balgaard is a graphics designer and musician from the metro area of Minnesota. When Stormare journeyed to Minnesota a few years ago with the idea of making “American Runestone” he found that Balgaard had already posted a YouTube video with his own research on the Runestone. He decided that Balgaard would make a valuable partner.
When Balgaard went to work on the project he found there were a few twists waiting for him.
“My idea wasn’t to be in front of the camera, my idea was to be in back of the camera,” Balgaard laughed.
The 202-pound Runestone has been kicked around by historians like a football since the early 20th century. Like Santa Claus or the Easter Bunny it comes down to how much you care to swallow.
“It’s about whether or not the Vikings visited in the 800s and 900s,” Balgaard said.
Does Balgaard believe?
“I think so,” Balgaard said. “I think the Runestone is real.”
One version of its history is that Ohman sold the stone to the Minnesota Historical Society for $10. Another says he turned it over to Hjalmar Holand, a Norwegian-American historian and author.
On a trip through Minnesota several years back Stormare stopped at the Runestone Museum in Alexandria and made a discovery of his own. He found that Ohman had lived in the same province in Sweden where he had grown up.
Stormare did not like the idea that someone from his part of Sweden was accused of such a gigantic hoax. He also had a hard time accepting the notion that a farmer with nine children would take the time to chisel out a story on a stone in runes, which were letters used to write a variety of Germanic languages before the Latin alphabet was adopted.
A rough translation of the runes on the stone reads:
Eight Götalanders and 22 Northmen on (this?) acquisition journey from Vinland far to the west. We had a camp by two (shelters?) one day’s journey north from this stone. We were fishing one day. After we came home, found 10 men red from blood and dead. There are 10 men by the inland sea to look after our ships fourteen days journey from this peninsula (or island). Year 1362
“Peter’s main goal is to clear Olof Ohman,” Balgaard said.
Filming started in the summer of 2018. Some of it was done in Ashby at Club 74 where ABC Brewery beer is popular. Some Ashby people have parts in the documentary including two of Balgaard’s cousins – Harlan and David. Other people with parts in the documentary hail from Alexandria and Kensington.
The film was shown on television in Sweden last week according to Balgaard. He was invited to the Swedish premier but COVID-19 killed the trip. Balgaard said they have been told the documentary series will air on American television at some point - perhaps as early as September or October.
ABC Brewery owner Greg Smedsrud said the episodes will be shown outdoors. The entire parking lot has been designated as a theater area and a 12-foot screen will be employed. Tents will also be erected. Food and beverages will be served.
