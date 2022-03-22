It’s an honor that doesn’t come easy, and while Lake Region Healthcare (LRH), is already a regional medical facility that serves many communities, they can now boast of the being among Newsweek’s list of World’s Best Hospitals 2022.
This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on Mar. 2.
Newsweek and Statista developed a complex methodology to ensure the quality and validity of the ranking.
“We are ecstatic to be recognized on Newsweek’s list of World’s Best Hospitals 2022,” said LRH CEO Kent Mattson. “This comes on the heels of two other notable recognitions this winter including the Chartis Top 100 Rural and Community Hospitals and Becker’s top Minnesota Hospitals for Patient Experience. The dedication, expertise and compassion of our physicians, providers and staff is clearly exceptional and being noticed statewide, nationally, and now, even globally.”
Three data sources were used for the evaluation: Hospital recommendations from peers — an international online survey sent to more than 80,000 doctors, hospital managers & health care professionals, patient experience — surveys measuring patient satisfaction with hospitals, medical key performance indicators (KPIs) — patient safety, hygiene measures and quality of treatment.
The World’s Best Hospitals 2022 recognizes the best medical institutions across 27 countries: USA, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Switzerland, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Israel, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Thailand, Italy, Brazil, India, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Colombia, Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands.
can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website at newsweek.com/worlds-best-hospitals-2022/united-states.
As mentioned by Mattson, LRH has also been named a 2022 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.
Mattson said, “This award is a very special accomplishment, especially at a time when our healthcare teams are stretched so thin. Amidst a lot of uncertainty and strain they continue to give so much of themselves to care for our community healthcare needs while managing a pandemic. The award belongs to our staff and medical providers who keep showing up 24/7, day after day, with an unwavering commitment to those we serve.”
The prestigious recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance Index.
Each year, rural hospitals are analyzed with the Hospital Strength Index, which is considered the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance in the United States.
Chartis said the criteria used for the top 100 includes managing risk, achieving higher quality, securing better outcomes, increasing patient satisfaction and operating at a lower cost than their peers. They serve as a benchmark for other rural facilities as they strive to achieve similar results and provide a blueprint for successfully navigating the uncertainty of the new healthcare.