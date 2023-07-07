With the busy schedules of summer, families tend to spend less time enjoying the simple things together. Make a paper airplane and see who can fly theirs the farthest. Line up with your family and see who can kick their shoe the longest distance. Enjoy an afternoon outside playing and spending time together.
Thanks to A Center for the Arts, Otter Risers Kiwanis Club and a host of generous sponsors, Youth Day at the Kirkbride is sure to be a day to create memories and have a lot of laughs.
On Jul. 29, from 1-6 p.m., join the community at the Kirkbride (behind the tower), for an afternoon of games, art, food, stories, music and most importantly, fun.
With “simple and fun” being the theme of this event, there will be enough activities for youth and families to enjoy together.
Ringdahl Ambulance and Fergus Falls Fire will be there with their trucks, gear and information to share with kids. Also participating are Fergus Falls Public Library, Otter Cove and more.
The afternoon will be topped off with an outdoor concert by childrens’ music group, Ralph’s World at five. Led by singer, songwriter, playwright and children’s author, Ralph Covert, Ralph’s World has the high energy of rock music, with kid friendly lyrics. According to the band’s website, “His ‘McCartney-esque’ style, both musically and his sense of charm, has won him hundreds of thousands of three-feet-and-under fans and their parents.”
Michael Burgraff, executive director of A Center for the Arts, saw Covert performing with a band and asked if he would be interested in returning to the area for a concert. “AC4TA and Otter Risers Kiwanis are both organizations dedicated to doing things for youth in our area. I pitched the idea to Otter Risers and they thought it would be a great afternoon,” explained Burgraff.
The Otter Risers Kiwanis, chartered in 1975, has a motto of "Serving the children of the world."
They meet on Wednesday mornings weekly. Their website says, “Our Kiwanis club participates in a variety of projects throughout the year that involve fundraising, community service, and assisting children locally and worldwide.”
The event is being held with a $10.00 per person suggested donation, but is being offered as a pay what you can admission so everyone can attend. “If you can’t pay, still come and have fun. I am most excited to see the youth and families playing together and having fun,” said Burgraff. “The games are not just for the kids, but for all who are young at heart.”
