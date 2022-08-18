Marci Seither is traveling the country to deliver book signings and workshops focused on inspiring people to write down their own stories along with discussing her recent work Lakeside Retreat, a text comprised of 40 devotions, tutorials and photographs.
Marci Seither’s career as a writer began with the publishing of a humor article about a cookie baking fiasco over 20 years ago and her submitted article then opened the doors to a regular family humor column with the paper.
“That’s how I got my start and I still have a lot of friends there, so it kind of still feels like home for us,” Seither says.
She has gone on to author two books and pen hundreds of local paper articles along with appearing in the publications Guideposts, Chicken Soup for the Soul and Focus on The Family.
One of Seither’s books is a collection of vacation-themed devotions, recipes and home projects titled "Lakeside Retreat." On Aug. 25, from 6 to 7 p.m., she will be delivering an author talk at the Fergus Falls Public Library with the book being a central theme for the discussion.
Seither will be conducting a mini-workshop at the library centered on the value of people writing down their stories, “Every story matters and my workshop will focus on helping people figure out where to start their stories and why they’re important.”
Seither and her husband are currently planning a cross-country road trip that will culminate in eight different stops to do book signings and deliver story workshops.
