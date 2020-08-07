Curtis Haugan was dying back in June when one of his last requests reached the ears of Jeani Young of Lazy J Horse and Rescue.
Haugan had grown up around horses and before he died he wanted to pet a horse one last time.
Since the veteran could not travel, Jeani and her husband, Jim, loaded up two of their rescue horses and brought them to Haugen’s residence.
One of the horses was Raven, a big, black rescue horse the other was Q-Tip, a potty-trained pony the Youngs brought along in case Haugan was not well enough to go outside.
Seeing the horses gave Haugan a big lift.
“He was feeling well enough that day to go out in a wheelchair,” Jeani said. “We spent the whole afternoon with him and his family and his grandkids. It was very rewarding.”
A few days after the visit, Haugan passed away.
The Youngs have 15 animals on their ranch 12 miles northeast of Alexandria in Douglas County. Most are rescue horses, some are ponies and some are donkeys.
“We work hand in hand with Douglas County, Otter Tail County, the surrounding counties and their sheriff’s departments,” Jeani said. “When you see on TV or in the newspapers that horses are neglected we are usually the ones in the background that are doing a rescue.”
Concerned citizens and Humane Societies also reach out to the Youngs.
The horses the Youngs bring to their place are usually starved.
“We’ve had a lot of abandoned horses lately,” Young said. “We have 2-3 of them up for adoption. The ones that need training we train and adopt them out. We have a lot of old ones out here who will just live their days out being spoiled by the grandkids.”
The Youngs have found horses to be wonderful therapy animals. One of their goals is to make their horses available to veterans and children with autism for riding and just spending time.
“That is kind of our goal for next year,” Young said.
At this point, the Youngs are entertaining families with troubled teens that aren’t comfortable talking to other adults.
“They take a horse, they brush it out and they seem to be able to tell them secrets,” Jeani said. “The kids really seem to trust the horses. They are kids that have been thrown into the system, abused and neglected. They have a lot in common with these kids. You tell the kids about the horse’s story and you can see that they are like ‘Oh, then I am not alone.’ They are wonderful therapy animals.”
Jeani recalls that during their visit to Haugan Raven walked right up to his wheelchair and bowed her head.
“She knew that he didn’t have long left. She knew that he loved horses,” Jeani said.
Horses also know when someone is upset or angry. They can also sense fear.
“That is why when people come out here to pick out a horse I don’t let the people pick the horse, I let the horse pick the person,” Jeani said.
“We make sure when we adopt a horse out that it’s a wonderful match.”
The therapy aspect is an avenue the owners of the nonprofit rescue operation and one of their volunteer hands, Bill Nyberg, are planning to pursue. They have recently come up with a mission statement for the equine therapy part of the rescue operation - “rescue horses, rescuing people.”
“With the COVID, it’s been horrible because we can’t do fundraising unless we do it online,” Jeani said. “Normally we do parades, we do fairs, we do stands where we sell T-shirts and sweatshirts to make money.”
