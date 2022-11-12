STORYTELLER

Storyteller Kevin Kling will be part of WCI's Autumn Convivium.

 Submitted

West Central Initiative (WCI) is getting ready to host a premiere event that will be focused on water, called the Autumn Convivium.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?