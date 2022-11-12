West Central Initiative (WCI) is getting ready to host a premiere event that will be focused on water, called the Autumn Convivium.
Taking place at the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes, it promises to be a one of a kind event, says event organizer and Director of Strategic Communications, Sarah Casey.
“For us, convivium is just a friendly gathering and that’s really what this is. We’ve hosted two of them in our region, the first one was in Alexandria and that was last Autumn. Then we held one in the spring in Moorhead. This is the third in the series, with another planned in April 2023 in Morris.”
Casey said the event will feature an evening of storytelling with a focus on climate and community and says the idea of a convivium is a gathering of friends to connect through meaningful discussion, over good food and at charming venues in west central Minnesota.
Storyteller Kevin Kling is hosting the presentation that will feature a story by Emily Buermann, a Becker County resident and enrolled member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, a conversation between Kevin Lindsey, CEO of the Minnesota Humanities Center and Anna Wasescha, of WCI.
Kling is an author, playwright and storyteller and his commentaries can be heard on NPR’s All Things Considered. His plays and adaptations have been performed around the world.
Buermann was born and raised in Becker County on the White Horse Reservation and is a traditional Ojibwe regalia maker.
Lindsey led the Minnesota Department of Human Rights from 2011 to 2019, and is the currently the CEO of the Minnesota Humanities Center since 2019. Lindsey has held numerous governmental and nonprofit board roles.
Wasescha is president and CEO of West Central Initiative (WCI), a regional community foundation and planning organization serving nine counties and White Earth Nation in west central Minnesota. She leads WCI’s efforts to impact global change by focusing on the vitality of the region through the lens of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.
Prior to the main program, Casey said there will be numerous exhibits at the convivium as well including Hidden Water. Hidden Water is described as a collaborative art installation that invites participants to think about the connection between water and waste while taking part in making something beautiful out of discarded plastic waste. The installation was created using waste plastics collected, processed, and recycled in Otter Tail County by the Lakes Area Precious Plastic Lab and members of the public at pop-up events during the summer of 2022.
We Are Water MN will also have an exhibit space and is a multi-agency partnership formed to tell Minnesota’s water stories collaboratively, bringing together personal narratives, historical content and scientific information.
Participants will also have the opportunity to meet the creators and get a free copy of the children’s book “Let’s Go! Ten Adventures Through West Central Minnesota”. Author Sheri Booms Holm and illustrator Megan Hagel will be present to answer questions about the process of creating a children’s book about our region.
Hauser’s Honey Company will be present for a tasting. In addition to offering a taste of their products, they will be available to answer questions about the process of making honey.
“We do ask that people register, that’s kind of an important detail. The main theme for this convivium is water. We just want people to leave the event feeling inspired. Also to hopefully gather as a community to talk about the climate, with fellowship and good discussion and celebrating our region,” said Casey.
WCI’s Autumn Convivium will be held on Nov. 15, starting at 5 p.m., with the main program starting at 6:45 p.m. The event is free, but WCI urges attendees to register online at wcif.org/convivium.