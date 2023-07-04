Daughters award

Missy Hermes, vice regent, and Carol Windels, regent, present Nancy Underwood's great, great grandson, Ben Underwood, with an award in her honor.

At their May meeting, the Fergus Falls Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) recognized the late Nancy Ann Folsom Underwood with a Women in American History Award. Her name has now been added to the Women in American History book that is kept in the Daughters of American Revolution library in Washington, D.C.



