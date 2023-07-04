At their May meeting, the Fergus Falls Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) recognized the late Nancy Ann Folsom Underwood with a Women in American History Award. Her name has now been added to the Women in American History book that is kept in the Daughters of American Revolution library in Washington, D.C.
Nancy Folsom was born of Holland Dutch and English pioneers who had settled in Ohio. Her grandfather was a soldier in the Revolutionary War. Missy Hermes, Fergus Falls NSDAR Vice Regent, explained, “This lineage allowed Underwood family females to help charter the Fergus Falls Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.”
In 1857 Nancy married A.J. Underwood. He began a career in journalism as a printer before enlisting in the Civil War as a Union Army soldier.
While he was serving in the Army, Nancy took care of the homestead and the family until A.J. returned.
The Underwood family moved to Fergus Falls and founded the Daily Journal in 1873. Next door to the newspaper, Nancy began her own business. “Styling herself as ‘Mrs. N. A. Underwood’ using her own and not her husband’s initials, she opened a hat and dressmaking shop,” said Hermes.
Underwood made her mark on the history of Fergus Falls in more than one way. “In 1881, Nancy cast her ballot for superintendent of schools, making her the first Fergus Falls woman ever to vote,” Hermes said.
Underwood was widowed in 1885 and continued to have ties to the newspaper even after its merger with the Fergus Daily Telegraph. She cared for her aging mother who had moved to Fergus Falls.
Nancy passed away in 1925 leaving a legacy of excellence and a proud family behind.
The award she recently received was well earned. Her mark on American history, and specifically to the Fergus Falls community, is a remarkable achievement.
“Although the award is given from NSDAR, recipients do not need to be a member of NSDAR. They are all women who made a significant contribution to American History, not to the Daughters of the American Revolution,” Hermes said.
The NDAR is a non-profit organization that is both rich in history and relevant in today’s society. “They became members to honor their heritage as well as make a difference in their communities across the country and the world. Learn more about the amazing history of the DAR and what members are doing today to continue that legacy,” the organization's website says.
The honor of the Women in American History Award was accepted by Nancy’s great grandson Ben Underwood, of Fergus Falls. It was presented by Hermes and Carol Windels, regent.
