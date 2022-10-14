A recent plan meant to enhance Fergus Falls Lincoln School’s footprint for learning and activities was just denied by the Minnesota Department of Education. Specifically, Phase II was a plan to develop the remaining 44,000 square feet into a school for the kindergarten program.
Superintendent Jeff Drake describes a few of the intricacies regarding the plan: “The project was estimated to be around 12 million dollars total. Of the 12 million, approximately four million dollars were proposed to come from Long Term Facility Maintenance Health and Safety funding – this is the funding source that was denied by MDE. The other eight million dollars in the funding plan were approved by MDE. The denial of the four million in funding does place the project in jeopardy - at least temporarily.” Drake notes that the district had not gone out for bids now as they are awaiting approval by MDE.
The purpose of this funding was to address needed HVAC improvements based on state building code requirements tied to the increase in occupancy of the building and age of kindergarten children. It is important to note that the proposal was aligned with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the Minnesota Department of Health to improve air quality in schools. This use of LTFM Health & Safety funding for this work was denied by MDE.
The district will explore another potential funding option called a stacked capital lease bond. The district would need to exceed the normal state cap on this revenue source which would require special permission by MDE. If that option isn't feasible, the district will work legislatively to address language in two statutes with the hope that it would make the LTFM Health and Safety dollars accessible in the future.
"The board passed a resolution, on Oct. 10, that our district and the Moorhead Public School District has asked MSBA to consider supporting as part of its legislative work in the upcoming session," Drake explained. "The resolution calls for attention/changes to the statutes governing the use of LTFM Health & Safety funding."
