Michigan based singer/storyteller Bill Jamerson will present an hour-long musical tribute to the Civilian Conservation Corps at the Fergus Falls Public Library on Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. Dressed in uniform, Jamerson’s presentation includes the telling of stories, showing a short video clip from his PBS film, reading excerpts from his book and performing original songs with his guitar.
Jamerson has presented his program at CCC reunions around the country and at dozens of state and national parks. The presentation has been described as entertaining as it is important and as honest as it is fun; it’s about people both ordinary and extra-ordinary, with stories of strength, wit and charm. Jamerson has been awarded CCC Educator of the Year in 2017 by CCC Legacy, a national organization based in Virginia.
The CCC was a federal works program created by President Franklin Roosevelt in the heart of the Great Depression and during its nine-year run from 1933-1942, 2.6 million men enrolled across the country including 86,000 men in Minnesota. An average of 51 camps operated in Minnesota over 9 years with an operating budget of 85 million dollars.
The CCC boys came into nearby towns on weekends and patronized stores, movie theaters, billiard rooms, bowling alleys, saloons, dance halls and churches. Many enrollees met their wives while in camp. Each camp spent approximately $5,000 a month in nearby towns, helping the local economy during the depths of the Great Depression.
“These programs are an opportunity for people to discover what shaped their father or grandfather,” Jamerson explains. “People should expect to laugh at this program, these stories are hilarious and kid friendly so everyone should feel welcome to come.”
The CCC planted over 180 million trees in Minnesota, fought hundreds of forest fires, released half a billion fish in rivers and lakes, built hundreds of dams and bridges and constructed thousands of miles of roads. They also built many state parks including St Croix, Lac qui Parle, Gooseberry Falls, Whitewater, Interstate, Flandrau and Itasca State Park. Camp Rabideau in Blackduck contains many original CCC buildings. The C’s also built several bridges north of Duluth on Highway 66. The CCC camps not only revitalized Minnesota’s natural resources but also turned the boys into men by giving them discipline and teaching them work skills.
In his program Jamerson performs original songs including "Chowtime," a fun look at the camp food and "City Slicker," which tells of the mischief the boys find in the woods. "Wood Tick" is a song about the nicknames the locals gave the enrollees and "Tree Plantin’, Fire Fightin’ Blues" tells of the hardships of working out in the woods. The folk songs range from heartwarming ballads to foot stomping jigs.
More information can be found at the following: Fergus Falls Public Library - (218) 739-9387 or billjamerson.com.
