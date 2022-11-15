Michigan based singer/storyteller Bill Jamerson will present an hour-long musical tribute to the Civilian Conservation Corps at the Fergus Falls Public Library on Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. Dressed in uniform, Jamerson’s presentation includes the telling of stories, showing a short video clip from his PBS film, reading excerpts from his book and performing original songs with his guitar.



