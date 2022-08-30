One day a year, Underwood farm rescue, Anna Lake Animal Sanctuary opens their grounds for a celebration.
It is the only day of the year where members of the public are able to tour the property, learn about the animals and experience various local businesses and live music.
Businesses featured at the festival all have close ties to plant-based practices with a percentage of their sales going towards ALAS’s winter fund for animal rescue.
Originally conceptualized in 2017, the 189-acre ALAS formed after Danielle Pederson-Opsahl and her husband experienced difficulties in finding medical care for one of their adopted chickens that was attacked by a predator.
“Near the end of 2018, we ended up starting this nonprofit,” Pederson-Opsahl explains. “What we do is not only take animals from cock-fighting busts and other circumstances, but we also help farmers looking to transition from animal farming to more dynamic and plant-based options.”
Pederson-Opsahl’s organization has also helped to change laws around the Chicago area that resulted in the halting of numerous egg hatching projects and are currently advocating for a bill in congress that would require farmers to allot more space for chickens in commercial operations.
“Our nonprofit not only works with homing animals, but we also work with farmers to try and pass laws that result in improved living conditions and welfare for them as well,” Pederson-Opsahl mentions.
ALAS is the only farm animal rescue operation within 300 miles and serves all of North Dakota as well, which places a heavy burden of service on their current five-person board that are all volunteers.
Pederson-Opsahl emphasizes that while certain misconceptions of their work in relation to traditional methods of farming exist, these yearly events are crucial for forging close and fruitful partnership with area growers and residents. “We really like to run this event because we love farmers – we support farmers and rent out much of our land to farmers. We’re just trying to find a better way forward for animal advocacy. Our goal is to help as many people as possible along with these animals.”
Anna Lake Animal Sanctuary will be having their fourth annual Anna Lake Animal Sanctuary Festival event on Sept. 3, at Lake Anna, near Underwood. The festival will take place from 12-4 p.m. on Sept. 3. More information can be found at the following: facebook.com/annalakeanimalsanctuary.
