In a sparsely attended public hearing for a proposed CO2 (captured carbon dioxide) pipeline project, stakeholders, landowners and the public heard an overview of the Summit Carbon Solutions plan as well as officials from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission
In early 2021, the company announced a partnership with dozens of ethanol plants across the Midwest, including Green Plains Inc., based in Fergus Falls.
The pipeline route in this area would originate at the Green Plains ethanol plant to the border with North Dakota.
The company states that the route would cover 28.1 miles, with 10.8 miles proposed in Fergus Falls, Carlisle, and Orwell Townships and in Wilkin County with the majority of total miles there of 17.3 miles proposed, which would cover Foxhome, Sunnyside and Breckenridge Townships. The pipe would be roughly 4.5 inches in its outside diameter, and be composed of high strength steel.
After a presentation from Charley Bruce and Bret Ecknes with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission when public’s portion was opened up, Fergus Falls Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Workman said their organization fully supports the project and touted the jobs and economic benefit to the city, followed by a written question from a member of the public asking in layman’s terms what the project was and why they wanted to capture CO2.
Green Plains Otter Tail LLC General Manager, Anthony Hicks spoke of how it would reduce the output of carbon emissions from the plant.
Hicks also spoke of how the plant employs 42 people and it would benefit them by adding to the services they already provide and the environmental benefits of the project.
Walter Ribeiro, an emerging "green" entrepreneur, with the new business, Dragonfly-e, Inc also spoke, asking about carbon credits and one point offering to possibly partner with Summit Carbon to ensure that local landowners and farmers would be treated fairly.
Another local landowner, Craig Winters, commented that he thought the whole concept of carbon capture was “bull” and questioned whether the company was aware that sometimes during the winters in the area that it could possibly freeze five or six feet down. Winters also brought up the safety aspect and if they would have sufficient and properly trained emergency teams.
Winters referenced a CO2 pipeline rupture in Mississippi that occurred in February of 2020 that forced a mass evacuation and sent a cloud of carbon dioxide toward a small town. During the incident around 45 people became ill. Denbury Gulf Coast Pipelines of Plano, Texas was fined following the incident.
An official with Summit stated that they provide ample training for emergency safety teams and also will provide ongoing training at their main control center in Ames, Iowa, but also at a second planned control center that will be able to monitor all pipeline activity in real time as well as hiring local employees that would be on the ground in the area to be able to quickly respond in the event of an emergency.
Summit Carbon Solutions (based in Ames) says the proposed pipeline would capture carbon dioxide before it is emitted into the atmosphere and channel it to North Dakota where it will be permanently and safely stored deep underground.
In a previous statement earlier this year, Jim Stark, chief financial officer at Green Plains said it would be a boon to corn producers.
“Our participation in Summit Carbon Solutions’ project is a key step in our decarbonization strategy, positioning us for the future, and even introducing the use of Minnesota corn in potential new markets such as sustainable aviation fuel. The ethanol industry landscape has changed and those that don’t decarbonize may be left behind. Green Plains is pleased that the Minnesota PUC considered Summit’s application complete, allowing the project to move forward through the state’s regulatory process, including an environmental impact statement later this year,” said Stark.
The next step in the process is an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). Following this, the public can review the EIS and will have additional opportunities to comment with public meetings that will be scheduled at that time.