Family and planes

People gathered under blue skies for a day of fly-bys, unique aircraft and aviation history at the Battle Lake Municipal Airport, on Sept. 3. 

 Tor Anderson | Daily Journal

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The skies surrounding the Battle Lake Municipal Airport was filled with the buzzing of aircraft and excitement as attendees, on Sept. 3, as pilots and passengers came together for the 16th annual “Gathering of Airplanes,” a tribute to Gerry Beck this past Saturday.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?