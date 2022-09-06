The skies surrounding the Battle Lake Municipal Airport was filled with the buzzing of aircraft and excitement as attendees, on Sept. 3, as pilots and passengers came together for the 16th annual “Gathering of Airplanes,” a tribute to Gerry Beck this past Saturday.
Gerry was killed in an airshow in Oshkosh, Wis., in 2007. He was a passionate aviator who founded an aerial spraying and aircraft maintenance firm in Wahpeton, in 1974. Tri-State Aviation, Inc. soon evolved to become a fabricator of WWII aircraft parts and eventually served to restore venerated warbirds such as the P-51 Mustang after Beck’s purchase of a F4U-4 Corsair project plane in 1982.
He was instrumental in the formation of the Fargo Air Museum and was widely recognized for his philanthropy and steadfast, positive spirit. He was known to openly share his vast knowledge and passion for aviation along with encouraging and assisting others of all ages who showed interest in his work and endeavors.
“Hopefully everybody that attended, whether they flew in, drove in or walked in was somewhat inspired and also enjoyed every second,” said Cindy Beck, the wife of late husband Gerry. “The number of warbirds that came in or flew over, that’s always dynamic.”
The Battle Lake Area Community Fund sponsors the event and the food is put on by Shoreline Restaurant. Although attendance is estimated, the cars counted for this year’s event was approximately 500, making for a successful tribute and wonderful way to introduce people young and old to the world of aviation.
