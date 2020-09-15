Ole’s Ride was held Aug. 29, 2020, and raised $24,325 to benefit Hospice of the Red River Valley. In 10 years, Ole’s Ride has raised $152,525 to help provide hospice care to patients and families in Vergas and the surrounding area.
The event is held in memory of Richard “Ole” Barten, who lost his battle to cancer in February 2011. Hospice of the Red River Valley cared for Ole during his last months and the family wanted to use the event as a way to give back to an organization that cares for so many families in the area. “We are so very grateful to our community and all the generous people who participate, donate and volunteer,” Kris Barten, Ole’s wife and event organizer, said. “Without every person involved and the generosity of the Vergas community, this event would not be possible.”
“It’s touching to see so many individuals and businesses come together to honor Ole’s memory, and support Hospice of the Red River Valley. We are grateful to everyone who helped make the 11th annual Ole’s Ride a success,” Curt Seter, development officer with Hospice of the Red River Valley, said.
For more information on Ole’s story and how the event got started, visit: http://bit.ly/OlesRide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.