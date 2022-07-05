Come join the fun at the 38th annual Phelps Mill Festival. The Phelps Mill Festival is held annually on the second full weekend of July. They provide two full days of art, food, entertainment and kids’ activities plus craft wine and beer tasting. If you haven’t visited in the past or it’s been a while, this is the year to make your way to the Phelps Mill County Park just north of Underwood. You can fill your day with kids’ activities and art projects; listen to top-notch entertainment, shopping at a wide variety of artist booths; sampling craft beer and wine and eating at any number of food booths.
The festival features fine artists and crafters from around the US. Each exhibitor is handpicked by a panel of jurors to ensure quality and originality for the show. From paintings and prints to jewelry and apparel, to furniture and pottery, everyone will find something special to take home with them. For those that aren’t as interested in shopping, there’s still a lot going on!
Kids’ art activities will be provided by Fergus Falls Bethlehem Lutheran Church. And for the whole family, find a place in the shade at the main stage and enjoy the entertainment, perfect for all ages.
Come to the main stage on Saturday to enjoy Laura Ernst aerialist — doing stunts and acrobatics to entertain all ages. Also appearing on the main stage is the Passion Band, local entertainers. They have many years of experience playing across the US and Upper-Midwest.
Sunday’s community service and music will be at 11:00 a.m. and provided by Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Fergus Falls. Performing on Sunday will be local favorite Connie Lee Stich. When she steps her country-kicking cowboy boots on stage, the sound that resonates from within her five-foot, one-inch frame lets the audience know where her passion lies.
The Festival will again be hosting craft beer and wine vendors from the area. This tasting event will run from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday. Come sample some of the finest made beer and wine in the area. You will receive a commemorative glass with your fee into the tasting event.
And don’t forget about the food. Phelps Mill Festival has several food vendors: pancakes, brats, burgers, popcorn, pork chops, baked potatoes and root beer floats, amongst others. The food vendors are all local non-profit groups working towards fundraising and making some delicious eats for everyone to enjoy.
For more information about the Phelps Mill Festival and updates on the entertainment schedule, visit www.phelpsmillfestival.com. Also, “Like” their page on Facebook to continue getting current updates and information about the show.
This activity is funded in part by a grant from the Lake Region Arts Council through a Minnesota State Legislative appropriation.