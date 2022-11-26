The annual Nordic Christmas Dinner will be held Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m., at the Vining Community Center with reservations required by Dec. 1.
The Leif Erikson Lodge, Sons of Norway of Vining celebrates the dinner every year that includes the lutefisk with butter or gravy, meatballs, mashed potatoes, vegetables and homemade rolls along with an outstanding dessert crafted and served by Chef Hans and his team from Hans Hus of Elbow Lake. Coffee, lemonade and iced water are included. The dinner opens with social time to choose seats, enjoy lingonberry punch and meet others.
Barbara Olson has been involved in organizing the event for around 15 years and describes a bit more about the infamous and often divisive delicacy: “As a kid we bought a dried side of cod with lye and it was in a barrel. We would soak it in water for 10 days, changing the water every day. After that, it was ready to eat.”
“People love to come and try the traditional lutefisk we have,” Olson continues. “Those who don’t necessarily enjoy it can have the meatballs and other great foods available at the dinner.”
Following the meal, Swedish singer and instrumentalist Ross Sutter and Norwegian accordion master Art Bjorngjeld will present dances. Bjorngjeld also sings Scandinavian comedy songs and tells great jokes, always with a good Norwegian accent and featuring the delicacy that inspires the whole evening – lutefisk.
Sutter and Bjorngjeld have done hundreds of shows around the Midwest, across the country and in Scandinavia, performing both solo and with other groups at festivals, libraries, churches, schools, museums, weddings, funerals and Bjorngjeld specialty — lutefisk dinners.
Bjorngjeld’s family has been playing for dances in North Dakota and Minnesota for over a hundred years and Sutter’s family specializes in church music. The past few years this duo has been featured at events such as the Nisswa-stämman Scandinavian Music Folk Music Festival, Norsk Høstfest, the Nordic Music Festival and the Scandinavian Festival in Kodiak, Alaska; the group has also been featured at the American Swedish Institute.
Sutter and Bjorngjeld will be joined at the Vining event by Scandinavian dancers Adi and Christina Press who dance with several different Nordic dance groups in the Twin Cities and have been featured dancers in the annual Julglädje Christmas show at the American Swedish Institute for many years. They will do many of the traditional turning dances beloved by Scandinavians and invite others to join them on the dance floor throughout the show. The program will culminate with a sing-along featuring familiar Scandinavian Christmas songs and carols.
The evening has been made possible by grants from the Sons of Norway Foundation. Along with supporting Leif Erikson’s Jul dinner, the grants have made possible an assembly for students at Henning Schools and Battle Lake Schools.
Leif Erikson’s tradition for sharing the Christmas spirit is to offer attendees opportunity to donate cash or check at the table. The donations are to the Fargo-Moorhead Mission in which volunteer doctors and nurses travel to Haiti each year actively performing surgeries for children born with cleft palates.
The dinner event is limited to a total of about 100 guests to allow space for serving and entertainment. When reservations are taken, it is expected the reservation holder will call to cancel should he/she not be able to attend, otherwise pay for the dinner. When the limit is reached, names will be placed on a waiting list in case cancellations are made.
Reservations are required by Dec. 1, with calls being made to Chuck and Barbara Olson at 218-282-0332 or 218-282-0406.
Attendees will receive a return call with information and confirmation. Cost for dinner and entertainment is $20 per person.