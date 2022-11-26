A Nordic tradition

The annual Nordic Christmas Dinner will be held on Dec. 6 in Vining and will feature lutefisk, a warm social setting and music from Scandinavian musicians Ross Sutter, left, and Art Bjorngjeld. 

 Submitted | Barb Olson

The annual Nordic Christmas Dinner will be held Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m., at the Vining Community Center with reservations required by Dec. 1.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?