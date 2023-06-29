THE POOL

Architect's rendering of completed pool at the vote approved aquatic center. 

 Submitted

The City of Fergus Falls is entering the final design phase for the voter approved aquatic center project with consultations between city staff, community members and JLG Architects and have come forward with recommendation to the Fergus Falls City Council to accept plans and specifications and authorize the advertising of bids.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?