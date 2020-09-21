Harley Oyloe was awakened Monday morning by some hammering. What he did not immediately realize was that he was the reason for all the commotion.
A large sign had been erected in his yard on Sunset Drive by some friends on the occasion of his 100th trip around the sun.
How did reaching the century mark strike the former ace pitcher of the Fergus Falls Red Sox?
“I can’t complain,” Oyloe said.
Oyloe had a photography studio in Fergus Falls for many years before selling his business and taking a job with the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
Always a classy individual with a great love for practical jokes, Oyloe has reached the century mark by simply avoiding the temptations of alcohol and tobacco. His longevity can be traced to his youthful outlook. Long after his playing days ended Oyloe could be found sharing his knowledge of pitching and his love of baseball with the younger set.
Along with the late Mel Olson, Oyloe was a key player in the building of Legion Field at DeLagoon Park in the late 1990s. The two men played town baseball together in their younger days and Olson once shared an insight about Oyloe. He said that when Oyloe had his curveball working he was an extremely tough pitcher to face. When he did not have his good stuff Olson kidded, “We had to remove the married men from the field.”
Oyloe signed a professional baseball contract as a pitcher for the St. Paul Saints in 1940 and played for Grand Forks in the old Northern League in 1941. Oyloe served in the U.S. Army during World War II and did some of his best pitching while stationed in California. During that time he squared off against big leaguers like Moose Skowron, Red Ruffing, Hank Bauer and Joe DiMaggio.
Oyloe was a star on the 1950 Fergus Falls Red Sox team that won the Class AA state championship. Ten years later he was the coach of the state champion Fergus Falls American Legion baseball team. Among his honors is membership in the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame.
Oyloe has taken his advancing years in stride. He is still very popular with his neighbors and several visited Monday morning to give him their best wishes. He stays active by working in his garden and is known for telling great stories.
Oyloe has long had his sights set on reaching 100 according to his neighbors. Achieving the milestone is another feather in Oyloe’s cap but it has come with a price.
“The hardest thing about getting older is losing your friends,” Oyloe said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.