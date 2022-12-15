The demand for housing has risen exponentially in the last few years, so much so that local cities and housing agencies within Otter Tail County have become proactive in seeking funding for owner occupied housing throughout the county.
One such initiative is taking place in Battle Lake. Otter Tail County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) is in the process of building three new homes in the Hidden Meadows Development in Battle Lake. Almost three years ago, Battle Lake contacted Otter Tail County HRA to assist in addressing a need for new homes within the community.
The three bedroom two bath, with a total of 1,336 Sq Ft. is listed for $264,900, while the two bed, two bath, with a total of 1,226 Sq. Ft. is listed at $239,900.
In 2021, the Otter Tail County HRA applied to the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency for an Impact Fund Value Gap Grant to construct homes in Battle Lake. A grant of $516,582 was awarded and HighPoint Construction was named as general contractor to construct the homes in two phases.
There are stringent guidelines that prospective buyers need to be aware of though. Buyers must meet annual income guidelines of $104,000 or less for households of 1-2 people and $119,600 or less for households of 3 or more.
Val Martin, Battle Lake City clerk/treasurer and economic development agency director, said the houses are going pretty fast.
“I don’t for sure know what the date is, but they are getting things done pretty fast. The contractor has to get them done by the end of next year. That would include the third house, if that gets sold. So if we sell one of the houses, then he can start on the third one,” said Martin.
The contractor on the project is High Point Homes with offices in Battle Lake.
According to the agency's website, the impact fund provides funding for developers and administrators of single-family, owner-occupied affordable and workforce housing activity in communities across Minnesota. Resources are available through a competitive Request for Proposal published each spring.
“We are appreciative of the HRA’s willingness to work with us on this project,” said Martin. “We hope this fills a gap in our housing shortage. It’s another great project in Battle Lake.”
Martin said if anyone is interested in purchasing any of the houses, they can contact any realtor, as they are listed with the multiple listing service.
Randy Dorn, Battle Lake EDA president, reflected on the impact of the grant funding. “This project is offering new homes in Battle Lake at affordable prices. Teaming up with the HRA to obtain these grant dollars to keep the purchase price down during this period of rising costs was the key to making this a reality for home ownership in Battle Lake.”
Phase I will see the construction of one two-bedroom, two-bath slab-on-grade home and one three-bedroom, two-bath home on an unfinished basement. The unfinished basement will feature two egress windows for future bedroom options as well as laundry hookups and a roughed-in bathroom.
HRA commissioner, Kurt Mortenson, expressed the importance of the expansion of housing opportunities as a county-wide priority that is critical in addressing community housing needs.
“The new homes in Battle Lake will appeal to those who need a two-bedroom slab-on-grade home or a three-bedroom home with an unfinished basement,” Mortenson remarked. “This effort is a great example of how partnerships are key in creating housing in the county.”