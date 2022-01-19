First responders in Fergus Falls responded to an apartment fire on Wednesday at 3 p.m., on a report of heavy smoke on the third floor of the College Way Apartment building located at 1515 College Way.
Officers arrived on the scene and noted heavy smoke and flames coming from the southeast corner of the third floor and immediately began evacuating tenants.
One resident was trapped in a unit adjacent to the apartment in which the fire was contained, and had to be rescued by firefighters using a ladder. The resident exited through the apartment window. Four other tenants were trapped by heavy smoke and had to be escorted to safety. Three of these residents were transported to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.
Fire crews were quickly able to extinguish the fire. Fergus Falls Police Chief Kile Bergren reported heavy smoke damage to the third floor and that the cause of the fire is still undergoing investigation. A loss estimate is not yet available.
Displaced residents have been allowed back into the building to collect personal belongings. Arrangements have been made through the Red Cross and the apartment management company to house these residents in local hotels.
A number of pets were rescued from the building and have been reunited with their owners. Two pets from the apartment unit the in which the fire originated in died.
The Fergus Falls Fire Department was assisted by the Underwood Fire Department, Elizabeth Fire Department, Ringdahl Ambulance Service, Fergus Falls Police Department, Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting with the investigation of the cause of the fire.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone