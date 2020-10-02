SustAg is offering grants for farmers and Minnesota nonprofit/educational organizations focused on new ideas in sustainable agriculture. Funding amounts up to $50,000 for projects spanning two to three years with a dollar-for-dollar match on amounts above $25,000 is still available. With the priority lying with Minnesota farmers, $200,000 is still available in the 2020 year. For more information and to apply, visit <www.mda.state.mn.us/sustagdemogrant> by Dec. 10. 

