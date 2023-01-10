The Deer Creek Fire Department has elected Andrew Browne to serve as the new fire chief replacing Travis Collins, a decision that the city council supported with a 4-1 vote during a recent meeting.
Browne has been involved in the fire department since June of 2017, serving as a firefighter up until he assumed the role of fire captain in 2022.
“Our department conducts annual elections every year. I was nominated by my peers for the fire chief position and subsequently elected,” Browne explains.
“We didn’t anticipate any change, so I’m very humbled to have been nominated and ultimately win the position,” Browne continues. “Normally we do the fire chief stuff sort of old school – we have the time-honored tradition of elections every December, so it’s humbling that they’re putting that trust in me.”
Browne notes that Collins did a wonderful job during his lengthy tenure at the department and there are big shoes to fill as he was recognized for doing a great job with grants and various other tasks associated with running the department.
Browne works as a 4th generation banker. In December of 2019 he also joined the Wadena Fire Department. In March of 2020, Browne was promoted to fire secretary and with a background in law enforcement as a sheriff’s deputy and 911 dispatcher, he brings a lot to table in terms of relevant past experience.
“In January of 2022 I recertified up to an EMT level of training and this past summer I was certified as a fire investigator,” Browne explains.
Browne explains that it’s common to be involved in multiple community fire departments. As a rural department the organization is always looking to recruit new volunteers. Deer Creek’s firehouse is currently staffed at about 18 individuals and is a few members short of what it used to be when Browne joined: “We’re always looking for new members, recruitment has been tough.”
Browne describes training for a new volunteer as being a notable commitment to the community and worthwhile investment in an integral civic service: “In the first two years, there’s a lot of training – it amounts to about 150 hours including first responder training as well.”
“We don’t require any prior training – basically anyone can join,” Browne says. His department simply looks for a diploma or a GED for the basic requirements and notes that the service sees people from all walks of life becoming involved. On average, Browne explains that the Deer Creek FD responds to 80 to 90 calls a year, with the station responding to 78 calls in 2022.
“As a small department, we don’t have an ambulance service in town, so a bulk of what we do is related to medical emergencies,” Browne continues. “We working with a lot of surrounding communities and maintain a mutual aid agreement with many other departments in area as well.”
More information on firefighting within the state of Minnesota can be found through the following: dps.mn.gov.