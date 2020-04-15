The Otter Tail County Commissioners have signed a proclamation to call upon all citizens, community agencies, religious organizations, medical facilities and businesses to increase their participation in efforts to prevent child abuse and neglect, thereby strengthening the communities in which we live.
Child abuse prevention is a community problem and finding solutions depends on involvement among people throughout the community because the effects of child abuse are felt by whole communities and need to be addressed by the entire community. Therefore, effective child abuse prevention succeeds because of partnerships created between parents, practitioners, schools, faith communities, health care organizations, law enforcement agencies and the business community.
Family-serving, youth-focused prevention programs offer positive alternatives for young people and encourage parents and youth to develop strong ties to their communities. As residents of Otter Tail County, we need to be more aware of child abuse and neglect and its prevention within the community and be involved in supporting parents to raise their children in a safe, nurturing society.
“During this stressful time of social distancing and isolation we need to check on each other and offer support,” Deb Sjostrom, Otter Tail County Human Services director said. “We can all call a friend or neighbor who may be experiencing stress and offer support ... drop off groceries or listen to their needs.”
Research shows that protective factors are present in healthy families. Protective factors are conditions or attributes of individuals, families, communities or the larger society that mitigate risk and promote healthy development and wellbeing. Promoting the following protective factors is one of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of child abuse and neglect:
• Nurturing and attachment
• Knowledge of parenting and of child and youth development
• Parental resilience
• Social connections
• Concrete supports for parents
• Social and emotional competence of children
When all members of the community work together as a whole, families feel supported and are better able to nurture and care for their children. Help raise awareness during National Child Abuse Prevention Month by sharing resources and strategies that help strengthen and encourage children and families thrive. For resources visit:
