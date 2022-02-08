A big item on the agenda for the Fergus Falls City Council at Monday’s meeting revolved around a long-proposed idea for an aquatic center to be built in the city.
City manager, Andrew Bremseth, detailed the current state of the proposed facility stating that in October of last year, the city of Fergus Falls hired Bolton and Menk consultants to review the previous work done by U.S. Aquatics, and as a result of that review, they found that the estimate for the project was significantly low. The estimate, related to the design put forward, was seen and reviewed by the council many times. It was also found that revenues within the operations budget were overstated and expenditures were understated.
Bremseth explained that the estimate put the city in a dilemma, and as a result, the committee has been in discussions with Bolton and Menk regarding how they could identify a path to move forward.
Previously, the Minnesota State Legislature authorized the city to put the issue of an aquatics center on the ballot for a local option sales tax in the next general election. Bremseth said that option would allow the city to collect $7.8 million through a sales tax. He revealed that the project, if done now, would actually cost $12.6 million.
Bremseth shared that that an option was to attempt determine the size(s) of the aquatics center so it could be presented to voters in November. There would be three separate options, the first would be completing a design to fit the original $7.8 million dollar budget, but Bremseth said that option would be "underwhelmed" when comparing the reality of the project to the end product. The second option would be to find a design that is somewhere in the $9-11 million range. Option three would be to show that original design, which was estimated to now cost $12.6 million.
“Time is of the essence if we are going to ask the legislature for more than the $7.8 million authorization that we currently have. We’re going to have to do that during this session. This session is underway and the clock is ticking. If the council wants to proceed in this direction, Bolton and Menk have indicated they would work as fast as possible to allow us time to go back to the legislature to get additional authorization if the council and committee determine if that’s the direction we want to go,” said Bremseth.
Fergus Falls isn't the only city facing this type of dilemma, as other cities around the state are seeing similar scenarios due to increased building costs.
Two motions were ultimately approved by council which would authorize contacts to start the process within the legislature to get a larger amount authorized for the project and they will start the process of trying to increase the legislative approval from $7.8 million to the higher amount.
The city council still anticipates having the sales tax question related to the Aquatics Center and DeLagoon Park improvements on the November 2022 ballot. Bremseth said there will be more information coming soon on the DeLagoon Park project.
Monday’s meeting also had two proclamations read. The first proclaimed March and April as the ‘The Big Read’ community reading program, a program of the National Endowment for the Arts which aims to inspire meaningful conversations, artistic responses, and new discoveries and connections in each community. The second proclamation declared Feb. 10 as Giving Hearts Day, a 24-hour fundraising celebration which challenges community members to donate to their favorite local charity and non-profit. More info can be found at facebook.com/FergusFallsgivingheartsday.