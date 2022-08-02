Two resolutions were discussed at the Fergus Falls City Council meeting, on Aug. 1, approving the final aquatics center report and a separate resolution calling for an election on a sales and use tax for city aquatics center and DeLagoon Park improvement projects.
The project study team included Bolton and Menk, 292 Design Group, Reingineered, BallardKing and RJM Construction.
Architect Mark Wenzel, of 292 Design Group in Minneapolis, gave a powerpoint presentation to council members with various design options discussed as well as the fact that the previous study was “pretty inadequate” with an estimated cost that was now substantially higher than budgeted.
Wenzel also detailed how 292 started with a new design that will have a new budget of $9.5 million.
“The cost estimates that were prepared for you were unfortunately way too optimistic and of course with inflation, over time that was not an affordable project,” stated Wenzel.
The conceptual construction cost is now estimated at $6,885,000, with a total project cost of $9,501,300. A contingency fund is also included in the total cost of $1,377,000, with soft costs of $1,239,300.
To be located in Roosevelt Park, adjacent to the Fergus Falls Ice Arena and Kennedy Secondary School, the aquatic center would feature a leisure pool with zero depth beach entry with various play features with a maximum depth of 4 feet, a four lane 25 yard lap pool with depths from 4 feet to 7 feet, 6 inches and would include a diving deck at the deepest end of the pool along with a climbing wall and a water slide.
In addition to the aquatic areas, a check-in, support area, men’s and women’s changing areas and restrooms, as well as family changing rooms, a lifeguard room, a concessions area with the whole structure being referred to as the bath house.
On the sales tax question that would appear on November’s ballot, City Administrator Andrew Bremseth explained how he was not recommending action at the meeting itself, but in two weeks’ time.
“We added language at the bottom of both questions, that indicates that the total sales and use tax approved by voters at the election to finance the projects and any other project would not exceed one half of one percent. I think it is important that voters understand that if they approve both projects, it doesn’t make that tax turn into 1%, it’s a half of a percent and depending on one, none, or both of those projects are approved, that would dictate the time the time that the sales tax would be in place at a half percent,” said Bremseth.
Bremesth also stressed that if both projects were approved that the tax would be in place until 2037, but would be different if one or the other was approved individually.
Final approval will take place in two weeks to place the questions on the November ballot.
In other council business, a motion was approved providing a statement of support from the mayor and city council for an application by Springboard for the Arts to the NEA’s “Our Town” grant program. Our Town is the NEA’s creative placemaking grants program. Through project-based funding, the program supports activities that integrate arts, culture and design into local efforts that strengthen communities.