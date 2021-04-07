A new way to eat is now available in Fergus Falls. Roasted, a meal preparation and catering business owned and operated solely by 23-year-old Evan Burkdoll, opened its doors April 1 in a order, grab and go format that provides the community with prepackaged, nutritious meals that simply need to be reheated and enjoyed.
“I’ve always meal-prepped for myself, so I figured why not do it for others, too?” explained Burkdoll. The concept for Roasted began taking shape when the restaurant that Burkdoll had been working at shut down for a few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I had free time, so I made it all happen pretty fast.”
With the immediate goal to offer the community with affordable and convenient health-based food options, Roasted released its first menu on April 6 and plans to offer different options every few weeks until favorite dishes are established. Ranging in price from $5-$9, there are six current offerings, including a yogurt parfait and multiple turkey and chicken-based options with sides, such as bbq turkey meatballs with roasted sweet potatoes, bacon and green beans, or chicken marsala with a mushroom and caramelized onion marsala sauce served over brown rice with green beans.
In an effort to reduce their carbon footprint, customers can return their used containers for sanitation and re-use, earning themselves a discount in the process.
Roasted operates by taking orders via Facebook (@roastedmealprep) or email (roastedmealprep@gmail.com) Monday’s through Friday’s at 12 p.m. Orders will be available for curbside pickup during scheduled time slots on Sunday and Monday at 116 S. Union Ave., just in time to be used for work lunches for the week.
“It is a long term goal of mine to have my own restaurant,” shared Burkdoll, “so Roasted might eventually branch off into a dine-in restaurant as well. I’m still in the learning process, but this is my passion and I’m striving to do it right!”
