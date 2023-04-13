Every year around this time, Otter Tail County Emergency Management Director Patrick Waletzko reminds OTC residents just how important it is to be prepared in the case of severe weather. Whether it is straight line winds, tornadoes or severe thunderstorms, individuals need to take the time to prepare.
Waletzko believes that since the year has already started off so extreme with weather nationally, the possibility exists to see some of that here in West Central Minnesota as well.
“Given the fact of what we’ve seen in other parts of the country, that vigilance is really important. What does that mean to us? What if that happened in our area? We need to be thinking about how this can happen,” said Waletzko.
Severe weather can and does come out of nowhere. Waletzko pointed out that just because it looks nice outside we need to keep an eye out for any weather statements and take them seriously.
“The first and perhaps the most important thing when it comes to being ready and being prepared is understanding what’s out there. Being in tune to alerts and warnings. There are maybe additional statements, it’s not a watch or warning, but something people need to be aware of. As we typically like to say, we like to see people signing up for alerts and paying attention to various conditions throughout the day,” emphasized Waletzko.
Pay attention to alerts and weather advisories, watches, warnings and learn to know the differences to take appropriate action. Move to a safe shelter such as a small interior, windowless room, or basement.
One prime example that affected many lives was in 2010. The state was pummeled with a record 48 tornadoes that tore through 22 counties. On June 17 that year, Wadena got hit with a historic and horrific EF-4 strength tornado. Not only was the school destroyed but the Wadena Community Center, the Ice Arena and many businesses were demolished in seconds. Miraculously only 34 people were injured among all the destruction and no lives were lost.
Severe Weather Awareness Week takes place this year from Apr. 17-21 and is the perfect time to get prepared. The week is intended for businesses, schools, families and individuals to take steps to prepare for seasonal threats like windstorms, hail and tornadoes.
Statewide tornado drills will take place on Apr. 20 at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Waletzko said that during the drills, local sirens and all NOAA Weather Radios in Minnesota will sound.
One interesting fact about the weather sirens, is that there is no such thing as an all-clear siren following a straight line wind or other weather emergency. Also during the tests, keep pets inside. If you are outside or in close proximity to the siren it can be a highly unpleasant experience for our little friends.
Severe Weather Awareness Week is also a very good time to refresh your emergency supply kits. Gather supplies and place them in your planned weather shelter, vehicle and grab bag. Don’t forget to include pet supplies too. Waltzko also recommends planning and practicing your emergency plans, reviewing insurance policies, placing important documents in safe places, learning to shut off your electricity or main water supply and how to protect your septic system if flooding occurs.
In addition, Otter Tail County Emergency Management also asks that property owners and government officials report all damages to the county using the online “Reporting Damages” form or you may call or email the county’s emergency manager.
Visit ottertailcountymn.us and search for “emergency management” for downloadable Severe Weather Awareness Week resources, Smart911 alerts and the online damage assessment form. Sign up for Smart911 and complete your Safety Profile so 911 dispatchers know your unique needs such as medical conditions, devices requiring electricity, prescriptions, pets and more. Download the app in the App Store or Google Play.