Storms like this one can turn deadly in seconds. Stay vigilant and prepare during Severe Weather Awareness Week April 17-21.

Every year around this time, Otter Tail County Emergency Management Director Patrick Waletzko reminds OTC residents just how important it is to be prepared in the case of severe weather. Whether it is straight line winds, tornadoes or severe thunderstorms, individuals need to take the time to prepare.



