The Lakes Area Precious Plastic Lab is partnering with artists to design three unique holiday ornament designs that will be used for area events and in the Plastic Lab. This project highlights how creativity can help us think about our waste differently, and how artists can interact with the Precious Plastic project and bring their creations to life with recycled plastic. The Lakes Area Precious Plastic Lab provided design criteria to area artists for the project earlier this fall. Designs submitted by Nancy Valentine, Erik Peterson and Naomi Schliesman were chosen to be turned into injection molds to make unique holiday ornaments.
There are multiple opportunities this fall and winter to make your own holiday ornament designed by these local artists: Ornament Workshop with project partner Pope/Douglas Solid Waste, November 20 2-4 p.m. at 2115 Jefferson Street, Alexandria. Ornament Workshop with Erik Peterson at the New York Mills Christmas Tree Festival, December 1 6-8 p.m. at NYM City Hall Ballroom (fee).
Lastly, Ornament Workshops put on in partnership with Naomi Schliesman and the Kaddatz Galleries: December 4 1-4 p.m. Over the River Festival at the Kaddatz, December 16 6-8 p.m. December Adult Art Class at the Kaddatz (fee), December 18 10 a.m.-1p.m. December Youth Art Class at the Kaddatz (fee).
The Lakes Area Precious Plastic Lab is a unique plastic recycling makerspace located in the Otter Tail County Recycling Center that provides a space for hands-on recycling experiences and creative collaboration.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone