Two area businesses have reaped the benefits from West Central Initiative (WCI) and their new Pandemic Revolving Loan Fund program. For more than 30 years WCI has provided gap financing and startup support for businesses within its nine-county service area, which includes: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens, Traverse, Wilkin and the White Earth Nation.
The two businesses are She Said Butcher Shop of Moorhead and Amborn Repair in Wheaton.
“We work with both entrepreneurs and those already in business to help connect people to resources,” said WCI’s Kate Mudge, a business development officer, “the Pandemic Revolving Loan Fund is just one way we provide business relief, support jobs, and speed our region’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Mudge notes that the Pandemic Revolving Loan Fund amounts range from as little as $5,000 to $200,000 or more. “Eligible business sectors include the service industry, restaurants, retailers, and others that can demonstrate an impact related to COVID-19,” she said. Clients can work with their bank loan officers or in some cases, work directly with WCI.
WCI invests resources in our communities for regional success, using the tools of economic development and community development, and by promoting philanthropy. Learn more at wcif.org. For information or questions about the loan programs, contact Mudge at 218-739-2239, or email kate@wcif.org.
