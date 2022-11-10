Time to read

KLN Family Brands and Lake Area Docks and Lifts have both committed to impactful sponsorships of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, a program that promotes early childhood literacy through providing youth throughout OTC with high quality books at no cost. 

 Submitted

KLN Family Brands in Perham and Lake Area Docks and Lifts in Fergus Falls have committed to title sponsorship of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library for the next five years in east Otter Tail County and west Otter Tail County, respectively.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?