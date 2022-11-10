KLN Family Brands and Lake Area Docks and Lifts have both committed to impactful sponsorships of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, a program that promotes early childhood literacy through providing youth throughout OTC with high quality books at no cost.
KLN Family Brands in Perham and Lake Area Docks and Lifts in Fergus Falls have committed to title sponsorship of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library for the next five years in east Otter Tail County and west Otter Tail County, respectively.
“This is great news,” says Summer Hammond, executive director of United Way of Otter Tail and Wadena Counties, the parent organization of Women United, a group that promotes early childhood literacy in the area. “This gift is more critical than ever for the youngest children in our communities given the recent drop in Minnesota’s third grade reading scores.”
Each month Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library mails a high-quality, age-appropriate book to 500 enrolled children in OTC at no cost to the child’s family. Women United raises funds to pay the postage. At $30 per child per year, the program’s annual budget is $15,000. KLN Family Brands and Lake Area Docks and Lifts have committed to supporting Imagination Library at $2,500 apiece annually for five years.
“These long-term gifts will cover a third of our costs, allowing Women United to focus on their signature events to raise the remaining funds—and potentially to include children from our waiting list,” notes Hammond.
Reading is an essential skill that little ones begin to learn in the laps of those who are their first teachers at home. Legislatures in 13 states have appropriated funds for Imagination Library, but Minnesota isn’t yet one of them: “KLN and Lake Area Docks and Lifts, both strong community supporters, recognize the value of the program and want to sustain it here in OTC,” says Hammond.
United Way’s mission is to improve lives in Otter Tail and Wadena Counties by mobilizing the caring powers in area communities. United Way improves lives by supporting programs that provide good health, financial stability, and a good education for families and residents in the community.
More information about Imagination Library, Women United or United Way can be found at the following: UWOTW.org, 218-736-5147.
